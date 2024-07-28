Cardinals OLB Expecting 'Really Big Season'
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are banking on edge rusher BJ Ojulari to make a sizable leap in play from Year 1 to Year 2.
So is the player himself.
"I'm expecting a really big season out of me. Just honing in on my craft and just listening to my coaches and seeing what I can get better at and improve my game - I'm hoping for a real good season this year," Ojulari told reporters in the locker room after practice.
Ojulari was the team's second-round pick out of the 2023 NFL Draft and was projected as a high-upside, athletic edge rusher who just needed a little time to fine-tune his craft.
Ojulari finished his rookie campaign with four sacks - a number that doesn't jump off the page, though he finished the season strong and gave hope that the total was just an appetizer for what was ahead.
"Confidence, just having that experience from last year. Getting more reps, having a full offseason this year and just really getting those game-time reps in camp and OTAs that's really gonna set me up to be successful early on this season," said Ojulari.
The Cardinals didn't make any notable additions to their group of outside linebackers, a surprise to many considering their total of 33 team sacks last season.
"I would say BJ has taken a jump. He had a good spring, he's ready to go," said Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort.
Ultimately, no prominent faces being added was a vote of confidence in players such as Ojulari to continue their growth and take that next step.
"This offseason was really good for me, just being able to - after the season - being able to finally take a break, unwind and then get back to football," he said.
"Not worrying to have to get healthy [or] be behind on the playbook. So this offseason's really been good for me, being able to go back home, put on some more weight, come back bigger, stronger, faster, so I can hit the ground running."