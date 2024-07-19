Former Cardinals RB Confirms Retirement
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake confirmed rumors that he is retiring, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.
"Yes it is. It felt like the right time. I love the game, but I don't love the business. I'm at peace with the decision. I'm healthy and ready to start the next chapter of my life," Drake told Anderson via text.
Drake later announced his retirement on Instagram:
Drake first entered the NFL as a third-round pick with the Miami Dolphins in 2016. He spent three full seasons in Miami before being traded for a conditional late-round pick to the Cardinals at the 2019 trade deadline.
Drake wasted no time hitting the field, as he rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown in his debut. In total, he scored eight touchdowns with Arizona to finish the season.
The following offseason, Drake had the transition tag placed on him to avoid Arizona losing him in free agency.
He finished the next season with 955 rushing yards and ten touchdowns before leaving Arizona on a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 offseason.
Drake bounced around in the years following, playing for the Baltimore Ravens (twice), Indianapolis Colts (cut ahead of 2023's final roster deadline), Cleveland Browns (practice squad for a month) and Green Bay Packers (practice squad for a month to end last season).
In total, Drake played in 104 career games with 3,866 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns.
Spotrac estimates his career earnings at $25.8 million.