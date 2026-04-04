NFL Exec Rips Cardinals Over Missed Kyler Murray Trade Opportunity

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' separation from Kyler Murray was far from a surprise this offseason, though their inability to trade him (and his contract) dominated headlines around the start of free agency.

Murray eventually was released from his $230.5 million deal that will ultimately see Arizona pay $54 million in dead cap money across the next two years. Murray's contract was a massive talking point around his ability to be moved, though the market dried to eye-opening extents.

Such is life, as the Cardinals were obviously intent on starting anew regardless of Murray's avenue of exit. However, one NFL executive still questions why Arizona and specifically the New York Jets couldn't strike a deal.

"I don’t know why you would not just keep him on your roster for the whole season and then figure it out next year,” the exec told The Athletic's Mike Sando.

“You could probably trade him straight up off the $19.5 million, or if you cut him, then he’s making $1.5 million next year with someone else, so it’s an $18 million risk. If you can get a third-round pick for him, that is well worth the risk.”

That was a point often brought up around the desert in Murray's presence for the 2026 season. The Cardinals by no means were forced to part ways with Murray, though the split was obvious. A disgruntled Murray simply would not have been a good roster or locker room decision under the first-year tutelege of Mike LaFleur.

There were a number of teams tied to Murray trade rumors before he was released, though none were more prominent than the New York Jets — who ultimately landed Geno Smith and are clearly eying younger and cheaper options in the future.

Yet with head coach Aaron Glenn assumingly coaching for his job in 2026, many thought Murray made sense to give the Jets the best chance of winning.

“How were the Cardinals not able to trade him to the Jets, eat $35 million this year and then the Jets are on the hook for the $19.5 million next year?” that exec continued to Sando.

“That is basically two years at $25 million. The Jets would not have signed up for that?”

Teams obviously were not willing to take Murray's salary on their books, especially with the Cardinals ultimately paying such a large dead cap figure — which allowed their former franchise quarterback to sign a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.