Former Cardinals WR Steals Show at Training Camp
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown is turning heads at Kansas City Chiefs training camp.
Brown inked a one-year deal (worth up to $11 million in incentives) to play with Kansas City this season, and could very well play a pivotal role for a Chiefs squad looking to become the first ever team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.
Playing in an offense with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, there should be ample opportunity for Brown to showcase the speed that made him a first-round pick out of Oklahoma.
So far, so good in Kansas City. Brown has turned heads in the early stages of training camp.
Mahomes' arm combined with Brown's ability to take the top off the defense should bode well at Arrowhead Stadium:
Another angle of the throw:
Even after stumbling on a route, Brown impressed with a one-handed catch:
Brown joins a receiving corps of Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice in KC, which ultimately could pass as a track team thanks to their collective speed.
The Cardinals - and best bud Kyler Murray - were sad to see Brown depart in free agency, though the presence of No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. isn't a bad consolation prize.
“Everything he does is elite. The hype that was around him in college, he definitely lived up to the hype. He’s a great person, a great player. I’m excited to see the connection he and Kyler have in training camp," said Cardinals TE Trey McBride.
It was ultimately a split that was beneficial for both sides, as the Cardinals clearly needed a fresh WR1 in their room while Brown simply needed a change of scenery at this stage in his career.
The early returns show the lights can still shine bright in Hollywood, however.