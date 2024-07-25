Camp Notebook: Playmakers Shine for Cardinals on Day 2
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals saw fans in the seats of State Farm Stadium for their first open practice of the year, and the team couldn't be more excited.
"Our guys - maybe nobody more than me - loves when the fans are out there. They give you energy and juice, man. You look forward to having people out here as much as we can, and it's kind of a precursor to the home opener," said head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"I know it's going to be loud and it's going to be a homefield advantage for us. We got good fans here and we have to put on a show for them."
Arizona reported to camp on Tuesday before practicing behind closed doors on Wednesday.
Today, they got their first look at 2024's iteration of the Cardinals:
Cardinals center Hjlate Froholdt talked after practice and said he had no clue fans would be in attendance, though it helped him push harder and perhaps go the extra mile.
Quick notes from today:
Cards Camp Day 2 Notes
- Evan Brown started at left guard today. Cornerback Garrett Williams stayed in the slot with Sean Murphy-Bunting on the boundary.
- There was a bit of a scuffle today with Will Hernandez and Mack Wilson after a play. Hernandez cleared the air after practice and said the two were good, it was just a "heat of the moment" kind of thing.
- Desmond Ridder and Clayton Tune both alternated reps with the second team today at quarterback. Neither were impressive (Ridder threw a pick and Tune just missed some throws) though Murray looked solid during team stuff.
- Marvin Harrison Jr. looked strong, though Michael Wilson saw plenty of action too. He'll again be a point of reliability for Murray.
- Rookie cornerback Elijah Jones was spotted on the sideline stretching what appeared to be an issue with his right leg (unclear if it was his foot, knee or thigh). Gannon came over and gave some words of encouragement before practice ended.
- Darius Robinson had a beautiful bull-rush today which would have been a sack during an actual game - he'll definitely be a problem in the trenches.
- Though he didn't get a turnover, Garrett Williams found himself near plenty of interception opportunities.