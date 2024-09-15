Experts Pick Three Prop Bets for Cardinals vs Rams
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the Los Angeles Rams shortly in Week 2 - and we've found some of the best prop bets possible throughout the web:
PFF: Kyren Williams Anytime TD
Judah Fortgang: "There was some concern over the offseason that Blake Corum would cut into Kyren Williams‘ workload, but Williams handled 19 of the 21 rushing attempts by Rams running backs in Week 1, cementing himself as the clear lead back.
"Williams has a dream matchup against a Cardinals defense that struggled to stop the run last season and ranked in the bottom five for success rate allowed in Week 1.
"With the Rams projected for three-plus touchdowns, expect the Rams, who have been historically run-heavy in the red zone, to punch it in with Williams."
Action Network: Tyler Johnson Under Receiving Yards
Kyle Murray: "Johnson came on in Week 1 after Puka Nacua left the game and made a couple of nice plays. He operated in Nacua's role and finished the game with 79 yards. It's worth noting, though, that 63 of those yards came on one play that saw some bad tackling from the Lions.
"Even with Nacua out, Johnson will be the Rams' WR3 at best. Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson are firmly ahead of him on the depth chart and already have Matthew Stafford's trust. The Rams also have other receivers who could step in and steal routes from Johnson in Tutu Atwell and promising rookie Jordan Whittington."
Covers: Cooper Kupp Over Receiving Yards
Ryan Gilbert: "Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp battled injuries in each of the past two seasons but looked fully healthy in Week 1 against the Lions, racking up 14 catches on 21 targets (!) for 110 yards.
"With sophomore wideout Puka Nacua suffering an in-game injury, Kupp became even more of a focal point in this offense. found him often, including on a 9-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to take the lead.
"Although the Rams couldn’t keep that lead, the connection between Stafford and Kupp was noticeable. His reception total closed at 5.5 for Sunday and he cleared that easily. Although this number is two catches higher, the Nacua injury looms large.
"Furthermore, the ' secondary is one of the worst in the league. Beyond that, they struggle immensely against slot receivers, and that’s where Kupp can do a lot of damage. The oddsmakers are also expecting a lot of points in this one with the total set at 48.
"After the Rams put up 20 points last week and the Cardinals lost 34-28 to the Bills, look for another high-flying game inside SoFi Stadium. That means a lot of points, a lot of drives, and a lot of chances for Kupp."