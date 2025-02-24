5 Cardinals Land on Top NFL Free Agents List
The Arizona Cardinals aren't quite set to lose any massive names in free agency, though some quality players are indeed set to test the open market.
Arizona would also be wise to keep some talent in-house, though it may not be easy for one reason or another.
Five Cardinals landed in The Athletic's free agency rankings:
Where Cardinals Fall in NFL Free Agent Rankings
The Athletic grouped players in various tiers, and three Cardinals fell into Tier 6 - which was described as inconsistent/journeyman veterans who still have appeal.
Baron Browning (89th ranked free agent)
The Athletic: "Browning’s traits and flashes are eye-popping, but his game is far from complete. An off-ball linebacker as a rookie, he moved to the edge in 2022 and immediately showed juice as a pass rusher: His pressure rate (14 percent) ranks 25th among 204 players with at least 500 pass-rush snaps since 2022.
"However, Browning has struggled against the run and to stay healthy. He lost his starting job in Denver in 2024 and was traded to Arizona for a sixth-round pick. He must improve his play strength to be more than a situational speed rusher, but his upside should draw multiple suitors."
Our take: Browning did enough to warrant interest coming back, though he's nowhere near a massive or notable loss if he signs elsewhere. The Cardinals should still look to bring in more help even if he returns to Arizona.
Will Hernandez (91st)
The Athletic: "Hernandez missed 12 games after tearing his ACL (after not allowing a sack in the first five), but he’s a pretty solid guard with 91 starts under his belt and experience on both sides of the line. He found his stride in three years with the Cardinals after an inconsistent four seasons with the Giants, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he followed Klayton Adams — former Cardinals OL coach, now the Cowboys’ OC — to Dallas to replace the retired Zack Martin."
Our take: This might be one of the bigger losses Arizona can suffer this offseason, as Hernandez arguably has been one of their most consistent players in the trenches during his tenure in the desert.
Kyzir White (97th)
The Athletic: "A college safety, White could be searching for his fourth NFL team this spring, but he should find a home quickly as a well-rounded linebacker. He lacks great size, length or play strength, but he’s a quick gap-shooter who has improved his instincts and is willing to be physical.
"His speed is an asset in pursuit and in coverage. Although he could improve his awareness in zone coverage, he excels at passing off routes in front of him, and he’s comfortable finding and playing the ball in the air. For teams that miss out on the upper-tier options, White could be a great consolation prize."
Our take: White was uber productive during his two-year stay in Arizona, and what he lacked in pass coverage skills he made up for in leadership/locker room culture. He's a Jonathan Gannon glue guy and his presence will be missed,
Kelvin Beachum (102nd) found himself in Tier 7 (veterans who could start if absolutely needed) while Dennis Gardeck (127th) was in Tier 8 (veterans who might be near the end).