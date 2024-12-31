Cardinals' 2025 Opponents Finalized
ARIZONA -- The San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Detroit Lions secured their spot as fourth in the NFC West, meaning the Arizona Cardinals will finish third in the division.
As a result, Arizona's slate of 2025 opponents have been finalized:
Home Opponents
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
Away Opponents
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New Orleans Saints
- Dallas Cowboys
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
Along with their typical NFC West schedule, the Cardinals will play against the AFC South and NFC South with bonus matchups against the Cowboys, Bengals and Packers.
Had the Cardinals finished fourth, those teams would have been the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears - that's quite the difference, and the 49ers will take that slate of games instead.
With just one week remaining, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked to reflect on an up and down season:
“Take me back before the winning streak, we got blown out by Green Bay, right? I thought the response of the team was really good. I think that for myself something that we're going to have to take a look at, which now is not the time, but you stress and distress of winning four and handling that," Gannon said.
"Because say what you want (but when) you're on a roll there that takes a little bit out of you. Then the stress of losing three in a row, that takes something out of you too. I'll always look at our brain first. What does our brain look like with psychological prep, resilience, confidence, focus, behavioral things and emotions. I think we definitely have to improve.
I have to help improve that part of our team of handling that, because no season really goes just like that. That's something that we have to look at. How the schedule fell that's something that we'll look at, but ultimately we'll tweak our process a little bit and do it better. I think it'd be interesting to see if we are what our record says we are if it would've been wins and losses (alternating). You do that, you're not going to win enough to earn the right to get into January, but what would that have done to our energy levels and to our psyche?
"It’s different. Everyone handles it differently. Every year is going to kick out different, and it's my job to make sure that we're maximizing our resources, the players are getting what they need and making sure that we're even keel and ready to throw our fastball into each round. I feel I have to do a better job of that (of) making sure that we're prepped week to week to throw our fastball.”
The full schedule of the 2025 season (in terms of dates, times, broadcast) will be released later in the spring - though Arizona's opponents are set.