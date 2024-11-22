Cardinals Add CB to Injury Report vs Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, and a new name popped on the list:
Cardinals Thursday Practice Report
DNP - Jalen Thompson (ankle), Max Melton (illness)
Limited - Emari Demercado (shoulder), Darius Robinson (calf), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back), Jonah Williams (knee), Kelvin Beachum (rest)
Full - Isaiah Adams (back)
Arizona added rookie corner Max Melton to the injury report with illness after he practiced without any issues on Wednesday.
Melton has played 57% of defensive snaps for Arizona this season.
As for Thompson, he has now missed a second consecutive day of practice, putting his status for Sunday in question. If he can't go, watch for Taylor-Demerson, Joey Blount of practice squad safety Andre Chachere to get some run next to Budda Baker.
Williams and Beachum both practiced today after Beachum had a rest day on Wednesday - it's still unclear if the Cardinals will turn back to Williams (who is returning from injury) or stick with their current offensive line.
Robinson practiced for a second consecutive day, giving hope that he'll make his debut on Sunday. The first-round pick also was a participant on Monday's bonus day and received some high praise from Baker - which you can read more about here.
The Cardinals know traveling to Seattle is no joke, regardless of who will be available.
"Seattle, big time test on the road. Hard place to play. It's loud. The weather is always kind of gray, so that's a thing. The noise is a thing," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters this week.
"Defensively, I have a really high opinion of (Seahawks Head Coach) Mike (Macdonald). Obviously, what he did in Baltimore and his whole career then becoming the head coach there (Seattle). They do a really good job. They make it hard on you, particularly on pass downs. Then offensively, the coordinator (Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb), he puts a lot of pressure on the defense with how they operate.
"The mix of tempos, the run and pass game, obviously they have really good skill guys, a really good back, the quarterback is playing at a high level. I thought he was lights out versus San Francisco. That's off the top of my mind. He is the reason they won the game. In special teams, they're creative. (Seahawks Special Teams Coordinator) Coach (Jay) Harbaugh does a good job. It's a little bit different schematically, so we have to be on it.
"It's going to be a good football game. Good test for us and we have to play well in all three phases to have a chance to win.”
The Cardinals will practice once more on Friday before revealing game statuses such as questionable, doubtful or out.