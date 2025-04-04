Cardinals Captain Projected to Sign With Bucs
Former Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir White still sits in free agency as the 2025 NFL Draft marches forward, and after the first wave of signings has passed, the veteran and former Cardinals team captain can still sign with any club.
White spent two seasons in Arizona and was a captain for both. Thanks to his previous experience under Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis (who named his son after White) the Cardinals gained a productive off-ball linebacker while White also served as a leader in the locker room.
Much of Arizona's massive change in culture can be attributed to White's efforts on and off the field.
Still, White sits as a free agent, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are projected to land his services ahead of 2025.
"At the very least a reliable role player with three triple-digit-tackle seasons on his resume, White is still on the right side of 30 and is coming off possibly the best season of his career with 137 tackles and a top-20 PFF grade in run defense among qualified players at his position," wrote Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon.
"... With E.J. Speed gone, the Colts have come to a lot of minds. I think he’s more likely to land with a team that is more deeply in the playoff conversation. It’s a toss-up between the Buccaneers and Rams, both of whom need talent in the second level. We’ll go with Tampa because it doesn’t know when Lavonte David might fall off a cliff."
White registered 227 tackles in his two seasons in Arizona.
The Cardinals signed Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker to their inside linebackers room, leaving little room for White to possibly return to Arizona.
White may have to wait until after the 2025 NFL Draft to sign somewhere, as teams at this point could be hoping to draft a younger (and cheaper) alternative to the current crop of veterans available.