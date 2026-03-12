Kyler Murray's One-Word Reaction After Officially Moving Past Cardinals

Kyler Murray has found a new home.

After seven years spent with the Arizona Cardinals, Murray was officially released Wednesday. Roughly 24 hours later, he's picked a new team.

"Skol" Murray said on social media after joining the Minnesota Vikings.

Murray inked a one-year deal for reportedly the veteran minimum on a contract that contains a no-tag clause, ensuring he will be able to hit free agency next offseason if he so desires.

It's a promising fit with head coach Kevin O'Connell and star receiver Justin Jefferson. It's also a fit considering Murray told reporters he was a Vikings fan growing up.

"I cried real tears whenever Brett (Favre) threw that interception," he said.

Murray's release was officially designated as a Post-June 1 cut, meaning the Cardinals will spread his $54.7 million dead cap hit across two years as opposed to soaking all of it in this offseason.

As a result, Arizona will see $5 million added to their salary cap on June 2 — which should be helpful to get extensions and rookie contracts done along with adding some emergency cap to their funds for the regular season.

“With today’s start of the new league year and transactions now official, we want to thank Kyler for everything he has done for this organization over the last seven years," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said in a statement after Murray's release was processed.

"We are extremely grateful for his contributions both on the field and off and we wish him nothing but the absolute best moving forward.”

The Cardinals signed Gardner Minshew this offseason and also have Jacoby Brissett under contract through 2026, though Arizona's quarterback could still be in flux thanks to possible trades and the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

Murray previously shared more than just one word to Cardinals fans last week in a heartfelt goodbye post:

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," he wrote on X.

"I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

"I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it.

"Godspeed.🥋"