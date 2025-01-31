Cardinals' Kyler Murray Lands in Bottom Half of QB Rankings
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray landed at No. 19 in Bleacher Report's national quarterback rankings released earlier this week.
"The first overall pick in 2019, Murray has flashed considerable potential over his six seasons in the NFL, both with his arm and his legs. But since winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 and making the Pro Bowl in both 2020 and 2021, Murray is 14-22 as a starter and has thrown 23 interceptions, including 11 a year ago," wrote Gary Davenport.
"The talent is there with the 27-year-old, but the consistency hasn't been, setting up 2025 as something of a make-or-break campaign."
Murray - who was lumped into the "maybe brigade" category, fell behind names such as Caleb Williams, Bo Nix and Geno Smith.
Talent-wise, Murray will always be considered a top 12 quarterback at worst. The flashes he's put on display at State Farm Stadium is only dragged down by the inconsistency that was fully put on display through the up-and-down 2024 season.
Perhaps that's the frustrating part - we've seen with our own eyes Murray is as capable of losing football games for the Cardinals as he is winning them.
Such is life as an NFL quarterback, though head coach Jonathan Gannon says the Cardinals need to put a better team around him.
"He was in my office for a long time. He wants some plays back, so do I, we all do. You start looking around, you list the playoff teams and the quarterbacks of the playoff teams, I told him and I believe this: what is the common denominator of those quarterbacks in the playoffs right now? You could list all these different things," Gannon told reporters.
"I said, ‘I'll make it easy on you, it's good teams.’ It's what it is. Good quarterbacks are on good teams. We have to do everything that we can to support him and put a good team around him, then he has to play to his level consistently, which I know he can do.”
Talent-wise, the ranking seems fairly low for Murray entering a pivotal 2025 season - though when it comes to performance, he's maybe right where he should be.