Cardinals' Kyler Murray Earns More Guaranteed Money
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will see a portion of his contract converted into fully guaranteed money on Saturday, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
"Another early payday for Kyler Murray: By being on the at 4 p.m. ET today, his $22.835 million 2026 base salary and $10M of his $17M March 2026 roster bonus are fully guaranteed.
Murray is due $32.6 million this season. Now another $32.835M is guaranteed for 2026," read Pelissero's tweet.
Not that there was much question as to whether or not Murray would be on the roster come 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, but Arizona's franchise QB will get to cash in as a result anyway.
It's important to note that this is not a pay increase, or a change to his already-signed contract, but Saturday's 4:00 p.m. marker was the designating factor as to how much of the contract would be fully guaranteed.
Murray's five-year, $230.5 million contract was a hefty one when it was signed, but in the wake of quarterback inflation, the deal now ranks 11th in the NFL, behind a slew of other franchise QBs in average annual value.
As if there was any doubt, Arizona is clearly placing its faith into Murray. Head coach Jonathan Gannon, GM Monti Ossenfort and numerous other teammates have been steadfast in their support of the franchise QB.
Murray completed just under 69% of his passes in 2024, threw for 3,851 yards and 21 tocuhdowns through the air, while rushing for 572 yards and five scores on the ground. Clearly, Murray is capable of being an electric playmaker in the desert.
While some questions have arisen surrounding his ability to execute late in seasons, there appear to be no cracks in the relationship between the 27-year-old QB and his coaching staff and front office.
The Cardinals recently signed QB Jacoby Brissett to a two-year deal to back up Murray, but Brissett does not figure to be in the mix to start games in 2025 unless Murray goes down with an injury.
For better or worse, the Cardinals will ride with Kyler Murray. 2025 should be a year of improvements across the board, and the franchise QB will certainly be paid handsomely for it.