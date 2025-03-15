Cardinals' Kyler Murray Earns More Guaranteed Money

Another early payday for Kyler Murray: By being on the #Cardinals at 4 p.m. ET today, his $22.835 million 2026 base salary and $10M of his $17M March 2026 roster bonus are fully guaranteed.



Murray is due $32.6 million this season. Now another $32.835M is guaranteed for 2026. pic.twitter.com/NPIXuEZfE9