Report: Cardinals Meet With USC Cornerback
The Arizona Cardinals held a pre-draft visit with USC Trojans CB Jaylin Smith, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
Wilson says the Cardinals were one of many teams to host the Trojans cornerback ahead of next weekend's 2025 NFL Draft:
"USC corner Jaylin Smith visited the Texans along with a busy trip schedule that includes the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles, per a league source."
Smith joins Trey Amos and Will Johnson as corners to register Top 30 visits with the Cardinals.
During his time at USC, Smith played positions such as slot corner, boundary corner and even some safety for the Trojans.
Arizona has invested heavily in their secondary through the last two drafts, and that could again be the case in 2025.
Though cornerback isn't a top priority for the Cardinals thanks to names such as Starling Thomas, Garrett Williams and Max Melton, you can never have enough true depth at the position.
Smith's versatility will be something Arizona highly covets during their pre-draft evaluations, too.
His NFL.com scouting profile has him graded as a backup/special teams player with the following bio:
"Three-year starter with measurables and ball production that could leave teams lukewarm on his NFL prospects. Smith plays with a narrow backpedal, glitchy transitions and sluggish closing burst from off-man coverage, but he is much clingier from press-man. He might not have the play strength, length or top-end speed to be reliable on an island outside, though. The 2024 tape was better and he does offer some inside/outside flexibility, but he might be fighting for a roster spot throughout his career."
Smith is projected as a sixth or seventh-round pick.