Mock Draft: Cardinals, Other Blockbuster Trades Shake Entire First Round

The NFL has seen major shake ups since free agency began, and it appears the 2026 offseason may be one of the most drama-filled that football fans have seen in a long time.

Looking at the draft itself, not much has changed aside from who’s picking in round one. We are now up to five teams—the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Dallas Cowboys—with multiple first-round picks thanks to blockbuster trades.

We can go ahead and start off with the tattooed number one overall pick before this new edition of my 2026 NFL Draft mock goes off the rails:

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders loaded up on defense in free agency to try to get that side of the ball right, likely indicating their 2026 NFL Draft class will lean toward offense.

Mendoza now has the highest-paid center in the league, Tyler Linderbaum, to help him adjust to the next level, and the hope for a healthy Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson could make this offensive line much better than last year's. With a revamped offensive line, Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and Klint Kubiak calling plays, Mendoza may find a much better situation than we originally anticipated.

2. TRADE: Baltimore Ravens

The pick: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

The Maxx Crosby trade fell through, and whatever your thoughts are on the situation, what we learned is that the Ravens are all-in on Jesse Minter and competing in 2026. I don't think this will be the last time we see them make such an uncharacteristic and aggressive move this offseason. Baltimore reportedly loves Bain, and it's not hard to understand why considering how much of a slam dunk he is.

Bain is a much more well-rounded defender at 21 years old than free-agent signing Trey Hendrickson is at 31, but pairing those two with some younger guys the Ravens are hoping will break out could give them exactly what they need to fix what was a depressingly bad and uncharacteristic pass rush last year.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

It's been a quieter free agency period than Cardinals fans would like to see, though the team hasn't been completely absent from the field. Arizona added Isaac Seumalo to start at left guard and hopefully shore up that side of the offensive line. The right side remains a mess, which should make the Cardinals' pick an easy choice.

This year's offensive tackle class specializes in strong-side blockers, and Mauigoa is seen as one of the two or three best offensive linemen in the class overall. He'll pair wonderfully across from Paris Johnson Jr.

4. Tennessee Titans

The pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

There's tons of smoke that the Titans love Love, and it's not hard to see why. The Notre Dame standout has breakaway potential and can be a factor in every part of the offense. Cam Ward looked much better down the stretch of his rookie season, but he could use a steadier and, quite frankly, better run game. Love can be the next star running back for a franchise accustomed to all-time greats.

5. New York Giants

The pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The wide receiver position needs help regardless of Malik Nabers’ injury status, and the development of second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart hinges on his pass catchers being better than they were a year ago. Enter Tate, who makes big plays downfield look easy with his size and wide catch radius. Ohio State receivers are usually a safe bet to project to the next level, and Tate proved his worth last season after stepping into a full-time starting role.

6. TRADE: Dallas Cowboys

The pick: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Cowboys have already been moving picks to acquire talent, but that doesn't feel like something that will stop Jerry Jones from doing it more. The team still needs an ace pass rusher, with several contributors in the mix. Bailey is precisely what the defense needs after leading the nation in sacks. He's been a proven starter since his days at Texas Tech, and there's little reason to doubt his transition to the next level.

7. Washington Commanders

The pick: Avrell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Commanders spent serious money on the defensive side of the ball, particularly on the pass rush. I’m still of the opinion that you can never have too many pass rushers, especially when you consider that the guys they signed carry some risk despite their upside.

Reese could be categorized similarly, but I like his experience at linebacker to at least provide a fallback option if a move to edge rusher doesn't work out. Reese is the type of talent that can take your defense to the next level, and Dan Quinn is a great coach to unlock his potential.

8. New Orleans Saints

The pick: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Demario Davis is gone after a Ring of Honor-worthy eight seasons with the Saints. The team doesn't have an heir apparent to the All-Pro linebacker, but they find their guy on the board and shouldn't think twice about it. Styles proved a full-time move to linebacker was what he needed to become elite, and he is an otherworldly athlete who can lead this Saints defense for years to come.

As New Orleans transitions to a youthful defense and changes the guard, Styles can be the face of that movement.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

The pick: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane remains my favorite cornerback in the class, and he'll have next to no competition starting for the Chiefs out of the gate. Kansas City moved on from superstar cornerback Trent McDuffie, and Jaylen Watson also left the franchise via free agency. It leaves Kansas City's secondary in a very dangerous position and could lead the team to invest multiple high picks into the position.

They'll start with Delane with the ninth overall pick, and his combination of ball skills and mirror-match coverage can help replace a player like McDuffie.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

The pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



Is it proper to call McCoy a gamble? Sure, he missed all of 2025 recovering from an ACL injury, but those injuries aren't the career-enders they once were; perhaps his sitting out was more of a long-term investment in his future in the pros. What we do know is that McCoy is as good a cornerback in this draft as any, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him drafted ahead of Delane.

The Bengals' cornerback room is crowded but lacks a clear number-one cover man, which McCoy could easily become.

11. Miami Dolphins

The pick: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Dolphins are very much in the market for a wide receiver after trading away Jaylen Waddle, but they still have another first-round pick from the Broncos, where they can add someone later. Miami would be wise not to pass on some of the talented offensive linemen available at the top of the draft, and Fano has an argument to be the best of the bunch.

The stud right tackle was one of the nation’s best over the last two seasons, which sets him up for a smooth transition to the next level. The Dolphins’ offensive line needs upgrades at seemingly every spot, and Fano provides the best proven value at this position.

12. TRADE: Cleveland Browns

The pick: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Browns managed to move down six spots, acquire more capital, and still land the player they may have targeted with their original pick. It would be a massive credit to the front office if they managed to pull this off, as Freeling can become the long-term left tackle the team has been searching for since Joe Thomas retired.

Freeling has been soaring up draft boards recently, and with a surplus of right tackle prospects, there’s a case to be made that he’s the best left tackle prospect in the class. I’d encourage Cleveland to take whoever Miami passes on if the latter selects Freeling.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

The pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Props to the Rams for adding All-Pro Trent McDuffie and keeping the 13th overall pick. With their secondary all but remade, they can shift focus to adding the best players on the board. Better yet, they can ensure that future positions of need are filled now to avoid scrambling later. Tyson is a fantastic prospect who is currently underrated due to his injury history.

The Arizona State product creates separation with ease as an elite route runner, and he answered questions about drop issues in 2025. With Davante Adams aging and an impending record-setting contract for Puka Nacua, the Rams can keep their wide receiver room near the top of the league by adding Tyson.

14. TRADE: New York Jets

The pick: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Jets are taking quite a risk moving down 12 spots from the second overall pick, but they have to be thrilled with all their future capital to ensure they can get their desired quarterback in the 2027 class. In the meantime, they will look to add talent to one of the league's worst rosters without feeling urgency to force picks at any specific position.

They’ll start by adding Downs, one of the draft’s best prospects regardless of position. Downs could see an unfair fall in the draft due to his position as a safety, but you can ask teams with great safety play how valuable those players are. By adding Downs, the Jets are adding one of the best defenders in the class and one of the top safety prospects of the decade to help turn around a defense that failed to record an interception last season.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The pick: Akeem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

With Cade Otton re-signed, the Buccaneers will pass on Kenyon Sadiq and add to a mediocre pass rush. Mesidor is criminally underrated due to his age as a soon-to-be 25-year-old, but that could actually work in his favor. Unlike some of the younger prospects in this class, Mesidor is proven, with years of development and success under his belt.

The Buccaneers are in an awkward spot, in win-now mode while also having a wider window than others in the same situation. By adding Mesidor, they’re giving themselves a sack producer who should make an instant impact in the pros. With Todd Bowles as his mentor, Mesidor could have an easy path to pro success right out of the gate.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

The pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The next step in the Jets’ strategy to add talent is with the freakish athlete Sadiq, considered the top tight end in the draft. Sadiq made a strong first impression in his starter debut for Oregon in 2025, catching eight touchdowns for one of the nation’s top offenses, though there’s room for improvement regarding drops.

The 21-year-old made a massive impression during the NFL Scouting Combine, running a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash with a 1.54-second split. With so much otherworldly athleticism and promising tape in his lone season starting for the Ducks, the Jets should heavily consider adding him to their talent-deficient passing game.

17. Detroit Lions

The pick: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Taylor Decker is no longer with the franchise, meaning the Lions are in the market for a new left tackle. Although Detroit could consider moving All-Pro Penei Sewell to the left side, he has become one of the league’s best right tackles and could remain on the strong side.

Instead of making that transition, the Lions will select the “other” Utah offensive tackle. Lomu is a high-floor protector who didn’t receive nearly enough love thanks to Spencer Fano opposite him. With two years of starting experience at one of the nation’s top programs, Lomu could step in as a day-one starter for Detroit.

18. Minnesota Vikings

The pick: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

On paper, Terrell didn’t have a standout 2025 season, allowing three touchdowns and forcing no interceptions, though he did force five fumbles. However, Terrell’s play goes beyond the box score, showing a stingy and physical cornerback who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.

He’s on the lighter side at 5’11” and 186 lbs, but his technique allows him to adjust to his competition. The Vikings are in need of better and more consistent cornerback play, which Terrell provides. If he’s anything like his brother A.J. (Falcons), Minnesota will happily make that investment.

19. TRADE: Chicago Bears

The pick: Dillon Thienemen, SAF, Oregon

This move up the board ensures the Bears’ safety play doesn’t fall off a cliff after last season’s production. The team made an excellent addition with Coby Bryant to shore up one spot, but the starting position opposite him remained open. Enter Thienemen, who went from being a household name at Purdue to a household name at Oregon.

To put it simply, Thienemen is smart, instinctive, and athletic—everything you want in a safety. His sure tackling and ball skills make him a welcome addition to a revamped Bears secondary that now features two younger, studly safeties.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

The pick: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

There are several directions the Cowboys could take at this point in the draft, but they’ll add a star defender to the middle of their defense as they continue the overhaul. Allen is a classic Georgia linebacker—you know exactly what you’re signing up for.

He is the most recently developed defender, stepping in for injured predecessors and outperforming them to the point of securing his role. DeMarvion Overshown is an exciting player when healthy, and pairing him with Allen gives Dallas a freakish linebacker duo alongside David Bailey and their other recent investments.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

The pick: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

The Steelers haven’t re-signed Aaron Rodgers, so they may be going in a different direction at quarterback. The franchise seems high on Will Howard and has made big investments to improve the offensive weapons after trading for Michael Pittman Jr. and signing Rico Dowdle. Until there’s clarity on their quarterback plans, the focus will be on improving the offense.

Ioane is widely considered the top pure interior offensive lineman in the draft and will be needed to replace Isaac Seumalo, who left in free agency. The Penn State standout is a plug-and-play starter and an easy pick for Pittsburgh to bolster their offensive line.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

The pick: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Chargers would’ve liked to see Ioane last one more pick, but they can still make this selection work and add a new starter to the offensive line. Opinions on Proctor are all over the place, with more than a few suggesting he move inside to guard at the next level. I’m a fan of keeping Proctor outside, though he has work to do anchoring against speed rushers.

Still, he’s more than powerful enough to handle anyone, making him an easy projection against next-level defenders. The Chargers will slide Proctor inside to left guard to start next to Rashawn Slater, though the Pro Bowl left tackle has dealt with injuries during his career. This makes Proctor a perfect backup option should Slater go down again, while also allowing Proctor to play inside and be the mauler he already is.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

The pick: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

The Eagles took a big hit to their secondary with Reed Blankenship leaving in free agency. It was a bit of addition by subtraction, as Philadelphia managed to add bodies to their cornerback room in the meantime. Thankfully for them, the 2026 class has an abundance of safety talent, and McNeil-Warren is among my favorites.

The Toledo standout played all over the field and made an impact at every level. He’s a plus defender in both run and pass coverage, and he has the playmaking skills to keep the Eagles’ defense opportunistic. With a strong pair of young corners in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in front of him, and Andrew Mukuba next to him, McNeil-Warren’s addition could solidify one of the best and youngest secondaries in the league.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

The pick: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Things are off to a good start for the Browns after trading down earlier in the draft and securing their franchise left tackle. With their other first-round pick, Cleveland adds a new weapon to an underwhelming wide receiver room. Lemon was a Unanimous All-American and won the Biletnikoff Award for his outstanding 2025 season, making him one of the most polished prospects in the class.

The USC standout is firmly in the mix to be the first receiver off the board, though he lands in the back half of the first round due to team needs. The Browns won’t mind, as they add him to their ever-changing offense with hopes of him becoming a much more consistent option than what the roster currently offers.

25. TRADE: Carolina Panthers

The pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Thanks to a trade down the board with the Bears, the Panthers find great value in one of this year’s most divisive, high-upside players. Faulk is a massive presence at 6'6" and 276 lbs, and many are debating whether he should remain an edge rusher or move to the defensive line in the pros. His production dipped last season, which only intensified those discussions.

Carolina will value the opportunity to experiment with Faulk and determine where he fits best. With significant investment already made in the edge rushing room—headlined by a major contract for Jaelen Phillips—the Panthers are in a strong position to move Faulk around before settling on a permanent role.

26. TRADE: Arizona Cardinals

The pick: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Should the Cardinals trade up for a quarterback in 2026? If they do, Simpson is the only viable option worth considering, and the move could pay off in a big way. Simpson was exceptional in Kalen DeBoer’s offense, even as a one-year starter, thanks to his ability to dissect defenses and attack every level of the field. However, he did struggle at times against strong pass rushes, so Arizona must ensure its offensive line is ready or risk slowing his development.

With investments made in free agency—most notably Isaac Seumalo—and the earlier selection of Francis Mauigoa, Arizona may be able to build a good-enough offensive line to support Simpson early in a quarterback-friendly Mike LaFleur system.

27. San Francisco 49ers

The pick: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

This may be a great spot for the 49ers to beef up their offensive line, but they won’t find better value here than with the falling Parker. The Clemson star is a victim of other players rising up the board, but his availability at No. 27 should have San Francisco ecstatic. Parker is a proven pass rusher with run-defending ability that rounds out his skill set.

With Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams both recovering from season-ending injuries, plus the recent retirement of Bryce Huff, the 49ers are in a tough spot with edge rusher availability for 2026. Adding Parker ensures a strong rotation in a best-case scenario and provides an immediate starter if Bosa and/or Williams aren’t ready out of the gate.

28. Houston Texans

The pick: Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

Speaking of value on Clemson defenders, the Texans should also be thrilled to see Woods available at No. 28. Like Parker, Woods is a victim of others rising up the board rather than any flaw in his process. Make no mistake, Woods is a plug-and-play interior defensive lineman who can stop the run and has shown potential as a pass rusher.

With the Texans signing Braden Smith in free agency, they can wait until Day 2 to address the interior offensive line and focus elsewhere. Woods’ addition to an already elite defense could be what pushes them over the top.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)

The pick: Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida

Recent surgery for a broken foot has caused Banks to slide down the board after previously rising throughout the process. His fluctuating draft stock has largely been tied to injuries over the past year, but there’s no question about his on-field performance. He impressed at the Senior Bowl, reminding teams of his high-end ability.

The Chiefs could double-dip at cornerback after selecting Mansoor Delane ninth overall, but passing on Banks’ value here would be difficult. With Chris Jones aging and depth behind him uncertain, Banks could fill a major role as a future building block of this defense.

30. Miami Dolphins (via Denver)

The pick: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Jaylen Waddle is gone, and the Dolphins can’t leave Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft without his successor. There’s very little threat in the current wide receiver room, and running back De’Von Achane might be their best pass catcher. Miami should prioritize a reliable target rather than gamble on a higher-variance prospect like KC Concepcion, leading them to Cooper.

While Concepcion may be the more exciting option, Cooper offers a more refined and consistent skill set. He was an underrated playmaker for one of the nation’s top offenses in 2025 and gives Miami a dependable target for whoever is under center.

31. New England Patriots

The pick: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

After being thoroughly outplayed in the Super Bowl, the Patriots’ primary offseason focus must be fixing the offensive line. Injuries played a role, particularly to Will Campbell, but even a healthy unit is below average. New England spent big on Alijah Vera-Tucker, a high-level guard when healthy, but that doesn’t solve issues on the right side.

Morgan Moses has been dependable, but age is becoming a factor. With the second-to-last pick in the first round, the Patriots select Miller, a consistent starter for Clemson over the past three seasons. He’s the classic “boring” pick who provides long-term stability at a high level—exactly what New England needs. There’s no need to overthink it.

32. Seattle Seahawks

The pick: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina



Considering how many free agents the Seahawks had, it was somewhat surprising how many key players they retained. They avoided losing both starting outside corners by bringing back Josh Jobe, who pairs with standout nickel corner Devon Witherspoon to stabilize the secondary.

However, they still need a replacement for Riq Woolen, now with the Eagles. Cisse fits the mold of a Seahawks defensive back. While he may not be a Day 1 starter, he offers strong long-term upside. Mike Macdonald is the ideal defensive coach to help accelerate his development into a key contributor.