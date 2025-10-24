Cardinals' Most Disappointing Player is a Big One
The Arizona Cardinals are 2-5, and naturally, people are searching for exactly the reason as to why the organization has fallen plenty below expectations.
Naturally, franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is one of top targets.
Bleacher Report believes he's been the most disappointing person in Arizona thus far.
"The franchise quarterback has again been mediocre far more often than not, and now he's injured once more. On top of that, he's been outplayed by backup Jacoby Brissett. Wouldn't fault anyone for losing hope here," wrote Brad Gagnon.
But is that a fair label to place on Murray?
Murray hasn't exactly been the problem in the desert, as he's operated the offense within Drew Petzing's system and has mostly taken care of the ball.
It also might be fair to say Murray has been somewhat let down by meh offensive line play and underperforming weapons in both the pass and run game.
On the other side of the coin, Murray's upside hasn't really flashed this season. For as much as we like to say he hasn't been the problem, he's also not been a solution either.
Murray has been out for the last two weeks with a foot injury.
“We have to come out faster. Honestly, I wish I could tell you what it was as far as in the moment and even hindsight. We have to show up to the stadium ready to play because it's kind of putting us behind the eight ball against the good defenses that we've played so far. It won't suffice going forward," said Murray a few weeks ago.
Considering the Cardinals have now lost their last five games with the bye week here, it's safe to say it hasn't sufficed moving forward.
But, when evaluating other options for the title of "most disappointing" - it's hard to think of another worthy candidate on the Cardinals.
Jonah Williams has certainly been under par at right tackle, and so too was Isaiah Adams at right guard before he was replaced by Will Hernandez.
With the emergence of Jacoby Brissett, many believe Murray should lose his starting spot - though head coach Jonathan Gannon has been very clear on where the former No, 1 overall pick stands on more than one occasion.
"Yeah, we’ll see how it goes. Keeps trending," Gannon said when asked about Murray's availability after the bye.
Arizona faces the Dallas Cowboys after the bye.