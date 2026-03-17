Report: Cardinals, Kyler Murray Split Was 'Cordial'

The Arizona Cardinals' split from Kyler Murray didn't need to be messy, and by all accounts — it wasn't.

It was simply time for the former No. 1 pick to start anew after seven up-and-down years in Arizona. Murray has since departed for the Minnesota Vikings while the Cardinals still need to find the long-term answer for his replacement.

The two said their respective goodbyes publicly with no shades of ill will, and Albert Breer says their parting phone call was a similar beat.

Cardinals, Kyler Split Was 'Cordial'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles out of the backfield against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Sept. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"In the 24 hours before the negotiating window opened last Monday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill called Murray to let him know Arizona would release him at the start of the league year on Wednesday. The conversation was cordial," Breer wrote.

"The team would wait out the two days before announcing anything, on the off chance that something changed on the market and someone came to them with a trade offer. And at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, Murray was cut."

Murray quickly found a solution in Minnesota, partly thanks to the obvious fit and also partly due to most other options already being filled.

The Cardinals ultimately signed Gardner Minshew to sit behind Jacoby Brissett for 2026.

Murray reportedly liked the Mike LaFleur hire after being "genuinely" surprised Jonathan Gannon was fired, according to Breer. Yet comments made by LaFleur and general manager Monti Ossenfort in the weeks leading to Murray's release were nothing short of non-committal.

There was an overwhelming sense Murray's days were numbered once Gannon was fired. Some would suggest even after his placement on injured reserve towards the end of the year, and you won't find a lot of disagreements there.

Still, the two sides bowed out gracefully, and that's all you could ask for given the sort-of weird ending.

"7 years…damn. I never wanted things to end like this," said Murray in his goodbye post.

"I want to acknowledge how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and optimism I’ve received since the news broke. I am so appreciative to all the genuine supporters I’ve made throughout my career. There’s not enough words to express how much the positivity has helped throughout this transition, I love you all.

"To my teammates…It breaks me the most that we never got it done. It’s hard to look at this past year and accept that it was our last run together. I truly wish it would’ve gone different for all of us. To all the staff, from coaches to trainers etc. I will miss the process of chasing the ultimate goal together every day."