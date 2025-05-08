All Cardinals

Cardinals Not Worried About Rookie CB's Red Flags

The Arizona Cardinals are looking at the upside when it comes to their rookie cornerback.

The Arizona Cardinals were viewed as a success on Day 2 of the NFL Draft when they selected Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who was seen as one of the best defensive backs in the class.

However, there's a reason Johnson fell to the middle of the second round, and ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler explains why.

"Second-round corner Will Johnson was a polarizing figure leading up to the draft. He flashed first-round talent at Michigan but didn't run a 40 predraft and dealt with injuries in college, including a knee issue that emerged in the predraft process," Fowler wrote.

"Part of the issue: The knee was flagged at combine testing, the results of which teams typically get in mid-to-late April. That gave some teams pause and resulted in a slide out of the first round. Still, executives forecast Johnson would go in the back half of the first round. That didn't happen.

"In the hours before Day 2, some teams considering Johnson still had questions. Arizona was fine with the issues, and as a result, Johnson had the team circled as a strong possibility entering the start of the second round. Johnson played through the knee issue at Michigan, where he became a national champion and the Wolverines' defensive MVP. If that level of play continues, Arizona just got first-round value in the second round."

As long as Johnson stays healthy, the Cardinals made a smart pick, but 31 teams passed on him for a reason. Of those teams, three of them took a cornerback instead of Johnson. The Jacksonville Jaguars took Travis Hunter, the Denver Broncos selected Jahdae Barron and the Buffalo Bills chose Maxwell Hairston, but the Cardinals hope Johnson will be the best of the bunch.

Johnson and the Cardinals are getting ready for rookie minicamp, which is set to take place this weekend.

