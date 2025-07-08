Arizona Cardinals Offering Unique Travel Experience for Fans
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are offering fans a unique travel experience for this year's Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
From an official press release:
“In recent years, the number of Cardinals fans who travel to support the team at road games has increased exponentially,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.
“To meet that clear demand, we are introducing Cardinals Premier Travel, which will offer fans an unprecedented opportunity to travel to games in comfort, style and convenience, just like the team.”
There's three different tiers of packages available for travel, which begins at $2,500 and includes the following:
· Round-trip private, air transportation aboard a wide-body Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, identically equipped and configured as the Cardinals plane used by the team’s players and coaches
· Two-night hotel accommodations at either the Marriott Dallas Uptown or Renaissance Dallas
· Convenient, in-city transportation
· Welcome reception hosted by Cardinals legends & team executives
· Pre-game tailgate experience at stadium
· Game ticket options that include lower-level seats, club tickets or all-inclusive suite experience game tickets
· Immediate return to Phoenix after the game
· Gift bags, Cardinals merchandise and much, much more
"The Cardinals are uniquely-positioned to provide this type of innovative experience thanks in large part to the team’s affiliate Gridiron Air, a class-leading charter provider that owns and operates a fleet of Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. Gridiron Air has provided world-class service to the Cardinals since 2021 and routinely services NFL teams, several leading NCAA Division I football and basketball teams, NASCAR and European football clubs performing in FIFA World Cup 2025.
"Aboard the aircraft, seating is available for 275 passengers in four distinct cabin zones. The spacious cabin configuration includes 28 lie-flat seats, allowing fans to travel in unmatched comfort with upgraded connectivity, in-flight entertainment and customized in-flight dining.
"For more information on Cardinals Premier Travel, please visit www.azcardstravel.com."