3 Free Agent Targets Arizona Cardinals Still Need to Sign

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy in free agency, though not in the way that fans would like them to be.

So far, Arizona has signed five players: quarterback Gardner Minshew, running back Tyler Allgeier, offensive guard Isaac Seumalo, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and defensive lineman Roy Lopez.

The front office has also re-signed some players, making the Cardinals one of the NFL's more active franchises.

That's not what has fans upset, however; fans were hoping that the Cardinals would be more aggressive in adding some of the top players hitting the market, which thus far hasn't quite been the case.

Free agency is far from over, of course, but there aren't as many big names as there were yesterday.

I still see plenty of starting-caliber players out there for Arizona to sign, even if they aren't what many would consider to fit the bill as that "big name" player. Three players are on the market that currently have my interest, and I see starting roles for each of them:

Jawaan Taylor, Offensive Tackle

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor is well-known for the wrong reasons among NFL fans, but not for being a bad person. He signed a massive deal with the Chiefs in 2023 and became the team's starting right tackle. The contract was considered a major overpay at the time of the signing, but he still started all 45 games that he suited up for.

His fame comes from penalties, and sometimes a lack thereof. It often appeared as though Taylor was jumping before the snap and committing false starts on nearly every down, which became a national sensation for a time. But the lack of consistent officiating made it seemingly impossible to decipher if/when he was too early to the snap.

On-field controversies aside, Taylor is still a rock-solid player with as much starting experience as you'll find on the market. Taylor is certainly an upgrade over what the Cardinals currently have on the roster, and he won't turn 29 years old until late November. Arizona can make an underrated move by signing Taylor and perhaps completing a rebuild of their offensive line via free agency.

Leo Chenal, Linebacker

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chenal was quite the weapon for the Chiefs over the course of his rookie deal. He was a member of the franchise's 2022 NFL Draft class, which also featured George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, and Isiah Pacheco. Chenal held his own with the stacked class, helping deliver two Super Bowl titles.

The 25-year-old defender was a perfect player in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, bouncing all over the field and making plays. Chenal was a good run stuffer and showed his athletic prowess as a spy for mobile quarterbacks. He was also good in pass coverage and was no stranger to making plays in the backfield. All of this comes over 65 games and 44 starts despite never having a particularly high snap count.

A spot in this Cardinals' defense sounds enticing. Linebacker isn't a valued position to its success, but having playmakers, even part-time, is a must. That sounds exactly like what Chenal provided for two championship-winning teams, which should make him a priority for Arizona to consider.

Riq Woolen, Cornerback

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The market for Woolen appears to be much drier than some may have initially thought. That can happen sometimes when you're one of the league's most up-and-down cornerbacks.

Woolen made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after tying the league lead in interceptions with six. He started most of the games he played over the next two seasons but was benched throughout 2025 due to inconsistencies. Then in the playoffs, he made one of the Seahawks' most pivotal defensive plays and immediately ruined it with a taunting penalty. Volatility at its finest.

This is the type of player that the Cardinals may be wisest to avoid, but at the same time he's also a talent who creates turnovers and gets into the opponent's head. With Woolen's camp seeing a smaller market than they may have thought, he could decide to settle for a lower deal in the desert to prove himself and get some revenge against his former team. If the deal is right, this wouldn't be the worst signing for Arizona to consider.