Cardinals OLB BJ Ojulari Gets Honest on Season-Ending Injury
The Arizona Cardinals were counting on a handful of players to take the next step in 2024, though perhaps none more on the defensive side of the ball than second-year edge rusher BJ Ojulari.
Ojulari flashed some promise towards the tail end of his rookie campaign, and with the Cardinals not sinking any notable capital into the edge position last offseason, all eyes were on Ojulari in hopes of a breakout performance.
That didn't happen - nor did it get an opportunity - as Ojulari suffered a torn ACL in training camp.
His season was over before it even began.
"Early on it was definitely difficult just being able to cope with not having football," Ojulari told AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban.
"It was my first time with a major injury, especially coming back feeling really prepared. There was a down point when I was in my feelings."
That's expected, as such a devastating injury would take a toll on anybody, though Ojulari did tell Urban he believes he might be ahead of schedule in his recovery.
The Cardinals were forced to get creative with their pass rush in hopes of improving from their lowly 33 team sacks in 2023. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis was able to do just that, and adding a healthy Ojulari to the mix could pay dividends.
"I felt I could've made at least a little impact affecting the quarterback a play here or a play there," Ojulari continued.
"Just looking from the outside-in, seeing how important it is to have that pass rush and having guys who can get to the quarterback, seeing the game from an all-around perspective, it was definitely eye-opening."
We'll see if that experience can help moving into his third season.