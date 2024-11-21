Cardinals Playoff Picture Entering Week 12
The Arizona Cardinals sit atop the NFC West with a 6-4 record, and it's a big matchup waiting in Week 12 coming off their bye.
The Seattle Seahawks - sitting at 5-5 with the other NFC West teams - are set to play host to Jonathan Gannon's squad at Lumen Field on Sunday.
The NFC's current playoff picture ahead of this weekend:
Division Leaders
1. Detroit Lions (9-1)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)
3. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)
4. Atlanta Falcons (6-5)
Wild Card Teams
5. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)
6. Green Bay Packers (7-3)
7. Washington Commanders (7-4)
In The Hunt
8. Los Angeles Rams (5-5)
9. Seattle Seahawks (5-5)
10. San Francisco 49ers (5-5)
All other teams in the conference are under .500 but have yet to be mathematically eliminated.
If the season were to end today, the Cardinals would host the Packers at State Farm Stadium in the wild card round.
According to NFL.com, the Cardinals' playoff odds currently sit at 59%. A win over Seattle would boost that number to 77% while a loss would drop it to 47%.
The Cardinals could still lose on Sunday and be at the top of the NFC West if the 49ers defeat the Packers and Los Angeles defeats Philadelphia, according to ESPN's playoff machine.
They would also still lead the division with a 49ers loss/Rams win, but both LA/SF losing on top of Arizona losing to Seattle would propel the Seahawks to first and knock the Cardinals out of the playoff picture.
On The Athletic's playoff predictor, they give the Cardinals a 63% chance of making the postseason with a projected record of 10-7.
By all accounts, it's a big game in the NFC West - just don't tell Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon.
“I laugh at what you just said. It's untrue. Big time game. Buffalo was a big-time game. They count equal the last time I checked, so we take it day by day," Gannon said when asked if the games start to gain more meaning down the stretch.
"Now I know why you say that, and I do think this is real: as you get closer to the finish line, it's easier for your mind to wander. Good teams do not do that. Good teams take it day by day. They focus on what they need to get done today and their opponent.
"It doesn't matter who we play in the middle of December, it doesn't matter who's our last game, is that getting flexed? It doesn't matter where the standings are, it really doesn't. They all count the same, so that's how we're approaching it and the good teams do a good job of handling that.”