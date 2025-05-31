Cardinals Still Have This as Top Priority
The Arizona Cardinals move forward in a much better place following a busy offseason.
After collapsing from a division lead, the Cardinals spent a hefty amount of resources in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft on improving the defensive side of the ball.
Many believe Arizona's within shooting distance of a postseason spot now, though there could still be some upgrades along the offensive line and perhaps a veteran replacement is coming for the injured Sean Murphy-Bunting.
NFL.com says the biggest remaining priority for Arizona is fostering the connection between Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr.:
Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. Must Mold Better
"After the Cardinals made major investments to upgrade the defense this offseason, it’s going to be critical for the offense to take another step forward, as well. Arizona didn't add a new running mate for Harrison, counting on the 2024 first-round pick to make a Year 2 leap," wrote Kevin Patra.
"For that to happen, the chemistry with Murray must improve. It was woeful last season. At times, it appeared that not only were the QB and WR on different pages, but they were reading from a completely different book. The duo must make massive strides if the Cards are going to become a contender."
Harrison - the No. 4 overall pick from last season - tallied 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie season.
With the Cardinals not changing practically anything from last season, Arizona's certainly banking on the connection between Murray and Harrison to hit new levels in 2025.
"For him to have eight touchdowns and feel like he didn't even scratch the surface, that's saying something," Murray said on Harrison earlier this offseason.
"Obviously, me and him have to be better and we will be better. But I loved where he was mentally at the end of the season. Being more open, being more comfortable with the guys in the locker room, being more comfortable with me, being more comfortable just to speak his mind within the receiving room."
Often times in 2024 the duo simply wasn't on the same page, but there's hope more time and continuity together will pay dividends.
Harrison's certainly held his end of the bargain thus far, notably bulking up ahead of his sophomore campaign.
“It starts with team success, we’ve got to make the playoffs,” Harrison told reporters. “We have all the pieces we need. We just have to go out there and execute at this point. That’s why they brought me here — to help this team win games.”