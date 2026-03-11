Kyler Murray Era With the Cardinals Officially Ends Today

The Arizona Cardinals are set to make Kyler Murray's release official today.

Murray's split has been known for roughly a week now, with the quarterback giving a heartfelt goodbye to fans on social media after the news dropped.

The 2026 NFL league year officially begins at 1:00 PM AZ time, which will see Murray's release officially processed.

"Kyler Murray is going to be released, officially, by the Arizona Cardinals at 4:00 PM EST today. That is of course the start of the league year. That is also the time when Kyler Murray can then talk to teams," Ian Rapoport said this morning.

"The Cardinals probably would not have stopped him from talking to teams anyway but officially, even though Kyler Murray said goodbye to the Cardinals, even though we've known he was going to be released, the fact that the team hasn't officially announced it — he's really not allowed to go through his process. I think it's fair to say the Minnesota Vikings are a prime landing spot for Kyler Murray.

"What he's going to do is talk to some teams, maybe do some zooms. Get with the head coaches, get with the general managers, and kind of have some conversations about what may be there in the future. I think it's obvious Kyler Murray and the Minnesota Vikings have mutual interest [but] they can't really get going until he is officially released."

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #AZCardinals will release QB Kyler Murray at 4 pm today. pic.twitter.com/6ob7BAgT4A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

Murray, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, has not made contact with any team as of yet. While Murray's been abiding by the rules, he's seen a few landing spots eliminated from contention.

Places such as the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets have obtained quarterbacks already this offseason during the league's legal tampering period.

The Vikings appear to be an obvious landing spot for Murray, though the Pittsburgh Steelers and perhaps even the Cleveland Browns would still make sense for Murray as other potential suitors have dropped from the race.

As for the Cardinals, they signed Gardner Minshew in free agency — though Arizona may not be done making changes to their room.

2025 starter Jacoby Brissett has been involved in some trade rumors this offseason while Kirk Cousins was recently dangled as a potential name to watch.

It's all been a pretty wild ride to free agency for the Cardinals, and we're only on day three of the acquisition period.