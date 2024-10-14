Cardinals on Pace for Top Ten Pick in 2025
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are currently 2-4 through six weeks of play - which depending on who you talked to - is either par for the course or underachieving.
The Cardinals have flashed what they could be in wins over the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, though recent losses to the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers display the other side of the coin.
We're only a third of the way through football season, and there's plenty of games left to ultimately decide Arizona's fate, though moving into Week 7 the Cardinals sit with the ninth overall pick for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Current 2025 NFL Draft Order
1. New England Patriots (1-5)
2. Cleveland Browns (1-5)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)
4. Carolina Panthers (1-5)
5. Los Angeles Rams (1-4)
6. Tennessee Titans (1-4)
7. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)
8. New Orleans Orleans (2-4)
9. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)
10. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)
Mock drafts such as CBS Sports have the Cardinals addressing their edge room with Texas A&M Nic Scourton:
"Scourton is another power-rusher who would pair well across from last year's first-round pick Darius Robinson Jr.. He can rush from either the inside or outside with some of the strongest hands in the draft class."
Other places such as The Draft Network have the Cardinals targeting the offensive side of the ball with more firepower, like Missouri WR Luther Burden:
"The Kyler Murray to Marvin Harrison Jr. connection is just getting warmed up, but it seems that if the Cardinals want to truly be NFC contenders, they are going to need another playmaker at the WR position. Luther Burden III is a great run-after-the-catch player who can align in multiple places within the offense. He would be a perfect complementary piece to Harrison Jr. and give Murray an easy target in the middle of the field."
Regardless of where Arizona goes, it's clear through a third of the season that both sides of the ball need tweaking before the Cardinals can be the team they hope to be.