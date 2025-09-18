Cardinals Urged to Make Trade on Defense
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' defensive front has undergone massive cosmetic changes since GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon first took over in 2023.
Even after a hefty offseason of additions both through free agency and the draft, Bleacher Report believes the Cardinals shouldn't be done.
In their trade article going through potential candidates and who may be a suitor, the Cardinals were named a fit for Carolina Panthers OLB D.J. Wonnum - who they just saw at State Farm Stadium in Week 2.
Cardinals Named Fit for D.J. Wonnum
With a projected trade value of a fourth-round pick, Kristopher Knox offered the following:
"The reality is that Wonnum is one of the better veterans on a Panthers defense in the midst of a rebuild. The 27-year-old is set to be a free agent in 2026, and the Panthers, if they continue to lose, could be in the market for a new coach and a new quarterback by then.
"Even if the Carolina starts to turn things around, moving Wonnum and opening more opportunities for rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen could make sense.
"Wonnum is an underrated difference-maker who should draw interest from multiple playoff hopefuls. The fifth-round pick and late-round swap the Browns got for Za'Darius Smith at last year's deadline should serve as the floor for his price point.
"Potential Suitors: Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots"
Would This Trade Make Sense for Arizona Cardinals?
Probably not.
The Cardinals would likely use any trade capital to address a now banged-up cornerback room, which just lost Garrett Williams to injured reserve. Arizona may also utilize trade potential for their defensive line room.
Wonnum is utilized as a stand-up outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense, which does match Arizona's base package - though the Cardinals are quite satisfied with their outside linebackers at this point in time.
Baron Browning (9th) and Josh Sweat (11th) both rank near the top of the league in pass rush win rate thus far. As far as run support goes, Zaven Collins' PFF run grade is above average through the first couple weeks of the regular season.
Recently, Gannon was asked about Arizona's pass rush:
“I think the players are doing a good job winning some one-on-ones. They’re rushing collectively. I always think we can put them in better spots, that's the coaching hat of me, but I think we're doing a good job with deploying our guys in the right spots," he said.
"That can always be better, and they're taking the coaching. I think (LB Coach) Matt (Feeney) and ‘Debo’ (DL Coach Winston DeLattiboudere) are doing a good job with really owning in with our guys' technique and what they're good at and how to attack people. I like where it's at, but it can always be better.”