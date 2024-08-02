Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Breezing Through Camp
GLENDALE, AZ - Training camp is supposed to be tough on rookies.
Don't tell No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. that.
"So far, so good. A lot different in college. I kind of liked this one a little more. JG does a great job of taking care of us. I'm enjoying being around the guys and being around the coaches and spending time with them, it's been great," said Harrison to Arizona Cardinals media this week.
"It's less taxing on the body, surprisingly. I think college you go six, five straight days of just all work. Here we kind of have a different schedule and I really appreciate that because obviously it's a much longer NFL schedule than college. The best ability is availability."
By how teammates and coaches talk about Harrison's performance thus far, it certainly looks like it's been a breeze for the Ohio State product, who has massive expectations to help transform this Cardinals offense overnight.
Camp has still been full of different looks for Harrison, however.
"I think the players react a lot quicker in this game - they're a little bit smarter than at the college level. I will say seeing Budda [Baker] fly across the field is a little different than what I'm used to, just how he goes out there and makes plays," joked Harrison.
"But it's been a joy to watch."
Harrison has always been a top target wherever he's played. Even at Ohio State when he was buried in a depth chart of first-round receivers, he managed to turn heads.
Now, he's tasked with forming a dynamic duo with quarterback Kyler Murray to get things moving in the right direction out in the desert.
"I mean, I've always played with great quarterbacks all throughout high school, college. Kyler's obviously supremely talented. I think his ability to run the football and throw the football from different arm angles is definitely - I haven't really seen that before," Harrison said.
"Just his different platforms that he could throw the ball from. I think that's a credit to his baseball background, and you can definitely see that in his arm talent."
Harrison was one of the top evaluated receivers coming into the draft in recent memory. The Cardinals believe they got an even better human being than player - and that was evident when he deflected an individual question about his goals:
"I think everybody has individual goals. Coaches as well. I think players, everybody has individual goals but here it's team first. So whatever my goals may be, I always try to put the team ahead of me," said Harrison.
"They brought me here to win. So obviously that's my number one goal is to win, help this team win some football games."
So far, so good for what could be one of the best receivers in the league before long.