Bill Belichick Offers Son of Cardinals Legend
Devin Fitzgerald - son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald - has been offered by University of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick.
"He told me he would push me every day to be the best and hold us accountable," Fitzgerald said of his conversation with Belichick.
Fitzgerald (6-2, 195 lbs) currently is a junior at Brophy Prep in Phoenix and has 26 offers according to 247 Sports. He's currently ranked as a three-star prospect.
Fitzgerald certainly hopes to live up to the family name, as his father dominated the college ranks at Pitt (which has offered his son) before being made the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by Arizona.
Fitzgerald spent his entire career with the Cardinals, establishing himself as one of the best receivers to ever play the position and firmly cementing himself as a future Hall of Famer once the first opportunity arises.
This is Belichick's first offseason at North Carolina after he took some time off coaching following one of the more dominating stints in the world of coaching, establishing a dynasty with the New England Patriots that saw six Super Bowl titles under his guidance.
It will be interesting to see how Belichick fares in the college ranks - especially in a vastly different landscape now with NIL - though Fitzgerald's talents could help propel North Carolina to brighter days, as they haven't finished with a ten-win season since 2015.
Other notable schools that have offered Fitzgerald are Arizona State, UCLA, Duke, Florida State and Vanderbilt among other programs.