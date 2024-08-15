Bills Lose All-Pro LB Ahead of Opener vs Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are looking to upset the Buffalo Bills during their regular season opener.
Perhaps that road got easier.
All-Pro and Pro Bowl LB Matt Milano was confirmed to have torn his biceps and will be out indefinitely - putting him as unavailable for Buffalo hosting the Cardinals in Week 1.
"Matt's a strong, young man," Bills coach Sean McDermott said via NFL.com.
"I know he's gonna handle this. It's certainly tough, especially coming off the year he came off of already. The good thing is he's got a good family behind him that's gonna support him, teammates that are gonna support him, as well as the coaching staff and our entire football organization. ...
"He's resilient, and we've got to be resilient. We've got to move forward and be focused on solutions."
Milano is entering his eighth season in the NFL, all with the Bills. He suffered a fractured leg last year which saw him play just five games.
The Cardinals - with their revamped offense - hope to play spoiler to the Bills, and Buffalo losing a key piece to their defense will make game-planning a bit more friendlier.
The Bills got a bit of their own break with the Cardinals losing BJ Ojulari for the season with a knee injury, a big blow to an already thin edge group in the desert.
There's question marks for both squads as the regular season approaches, and the latest injury to Milano just throws more intrigue into the matchup.