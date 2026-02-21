What Will Cardinals Do With Fan Favorite OL?

The Arizona Cardinals move into the offseason looking to make much needed changes after their 3-14 record in 2025. With new head coach Mike LaFleur leading the way, there's hope that happens.

The Cardinals have $39.1 million in estimated cap space moving into free agency, and our stay-or-go series marches forward evaluating the presence of interior offensive lineman Will Hernandez.

Stay or Go: Arizona Cardinals OG Will Hernandez

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) against the Washington Commanders at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When it comes to beloved players both in the locker room and within the Cardinals' fan base, you'll be pressed to find a better name than Will Hernandez.

Hernandez, affectionally known as "Mijo", has been an anchor for the Cardinals' offensive line since joining in 2022. On his best days, he's your prototypical mauler at offensive guard with capability to play on either side.

What he brought on the field in terms of mentality and toughness was a different story in the locker room as a character within not only his own position group, but for the entire team. There's a reason players were still rocking his "Mijo Things" apparal while he was a free agent last offseason.

Hernandez ultimately finished 2024 and 2025 on injured reserve with knee/hip injuries that saw him play just 12 games between the two seasons. He'll be 31 by time next season starts.

Along a Cardinals offensive line that has next to no depth, bringing Hernandez back in a reserve role — and possibly competing for a starting job — would be a wise move for Arizona. Hernandez only made $1.75 million last season and would provide stability at either guard spot, something the Cardinals don't exactly have.

It's unknown if LaFleur's new regime would want Hernandez back, as he's not tied to Hernandez like prior head coach Jonathan Gannon was. It could help that offensive line coach Justin Frye was carried over from the previous staff.

Hernandez's presence absolutely should not stop the Cardinals from obtaining more talent in either free agency or the NFL Draft, though it's tough to come up with reasons why Hernandez shouldn't be back — at least in a reserve role — while Arizona goes through their next transition.

