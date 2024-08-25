Broncos Smack Cardinals in Preseason Finale
The Arizona Cardinals dropped to 0-3 in preseason play after their 38-12 loss to the Denver Broncos at Mile High on Sunday.
Without Kyler Murray, it was Clayton Tune who got the start for Arizona in the first half. Tune completed 12 of 17 passes for 119 yards and was sacked three times - in his first stint on the field.
Desmond Ridder filled in for the Cardinals in the second half and finished completing 10 of 16 passes for 111 yards - before exiting due to concussion protocol with roughly four minutes left (Christian Jones - who was carted off to the locker room - had Ridder shoved into the back of his legs on the play).
Tune came back in the game and immediately threw an interception on the next snap.
The Cardinals got on the board with two early Matt Prater field goals (50 and 24 yards out) after he missed a deep attempt on Arizona's first offensive drive. Their lone touchdown came in the third quarter off a short Hassan Hall rush.
It was Denver who dominated the box score and scoreboard, mostly thanks to the play of quarterback Zach Wilson - who replaced Jarrett Stidham after just one drive to begin the game. Wilson finished with 251 passing yards and two touchdowns on 16/25 completions - though the Cardinals did reach him four times in the backfield.
Rookie WR Xavier Weaver was one of few bright spots for Arizona, leading the team in receiving with 56 yards on two receptions.
Offensively, Arizona finished 1-4 in the red zone.
Safety Darren Hall - again - led the Cardinals in tackles with eight on the defensive side of the ball for a third week. Denver averaged nearly six yards per play.
The next time Arizona takes the field will be in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.