Seven-Round Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals Finally Fix Trenches

We're another day closer to the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Arizona Cardinals have all seven picks with none lower than the fourth selection to begin each round.

There's ample room for general manager Monti Ossenfort to grab players who can settle themselves as long-term solutions while also making an immediate impact.

In this seven-round mock draft, the Cardinals don't waste any time addressing the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Round 1, Pick 3: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How he fits: Bailey is the perfect mix of athleticism and production at edge rusher the Cardinals need opposite of Josh Sweat to fix their pass rush. He gets after the quarterback — often — and would immediately anchor the opposite side of Arizona's front seven. Rueben Bain would also be solid here, but the Cardinals opt for Bailey's overall resume.

Round 2, Pick 34: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How he fits: Iheanachor is getting plenty of first-round buzz and for good reason. Getting a quality right tackle to slide into Arizona's trenches from Day 1. Iheanachor checks every box a prototypical NFL tackle does from size to strength to athleticism. Not a sexy pick, but it would be a run-to-the-podium type of selection.

Round 3, Pick 65: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How he fits: Simply put the Cardinals need more dogs along their defensive line. While Walter Nolen III projects as a twitchy problem for opposing offensive coordinators for years to come, he's the only future asset that has a high ceiling. Enter Halton, a defensive tackle that sometimes beats the snap itself into gaps. Him and Nolen together would be incredibly effective.

Round 4, Pick 104: Febechi Nwaiwu, OG, Oklahoma

How he fits: Nwaiwu was a two-year starter for the Sooners and logged snaps at all three interior spots, which could see him enter Arizona as either the successor to center Hjalte Froholdt or push Isaiah Adams for the starting right guard spot immediately. If the Cardinals are lucky, maybe the best of both worlds like Hannah Montana.

Round 5, Pick 143: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

How he fits: The Cardinals didn't get their quarterback of the future in free agency and missed out on Ty Simpson earlier in the draft. Here, Arizona takes a swing with Payton, a dynamic athlete at the position that has knocks on his level of competition and small sample size playing. This would be a lottery ticket that wouldn't prevent the Cardinals from exploring the 2027 quarterback market.

Round 6, Pick 183: Keyshaun Elliot, LB, Arizona State

How he fits: At this point in the draft the Cardinals are looking to round out rooms, and that's the case with the local kid in Elliot. Elliot is a classic thumper at inside linebacker who isn't quite athletic but will need to earn his stripes on special teams.

Round 7, Pick 217: Jamarion Miller, RB, Alabama

How he fits: The Cardinals' running back room is fairly full as of now, though the future of the position further than two years down the road still remains unclear. While Miller isn't an obvious elixir to any of those issues, he's a strong utility running back that can do a bit of everything, including pass protect. Perhaps he can push Bam Knight for a roster spot in camp.