Former All-Pro Rips Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Final INT
LOS ANGELES -- The Arizona Cardinals once again found themselves in position to win a game.
The Cardinals once again walked out of a stadium with a loss.
Arizona fell to the Los Angeles Rams in 13-9 fashion on Saturday, droppng to 1-5 after the bye week despite being in prime position to win the game.
The Cardinals nearly found themselves on the opposite side of the scoreboard, as Arizona possessed the ball with a first-and-goal at the LAR 5. A touchdown and extra point would have pushed the Cardinals up a field goal with 40 seconds left.
Blame has been attributed to practically anybody involved with the turnover.
Some point the finger to Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who dialed up a passing play when many believed Arizona should have kept the ball on the ground. Others will point to tight end Trey McBride for not getting his head turned in enough time, causing the ball to bounce off his head and ultimately find the hands of Rams DB Ahkello Witherspoon.
Former All-Pro wideout Steve Smith, now an analyst for NFL Network, pins the blame on quarterback Kyler Murray for the pass.
"Kyler Murray, my man, in the end zone you have your tight end, condense formation, you have a clear route. He has an in [route] - he can't rush it. He must take his time. Takes his time, sets up the route, goes outside, and you throw the football - what, five yards away with so much hot sauce on it?" Smith said following the game.
"... Now your tight end, your prolific/potentially Pro Bowl tight end - now you make him feel like it's up to him. He let the team down. Collectively, they should have played better from start to finish."
After the game, Murray offered the following:
"They're heating me up, so I had to get the ball out. We were like a 99% [success rate] on the concept dating back to when Drew [Petzing] got here and he installed the play. I was for sure we were going to score, we didn't, it is what it is and Trey played a hell of a game today," he said.
McBride also spoke on the play, which you can view in the video below: