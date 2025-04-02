Former Cardinals, ASU Star Sentenced to Probation
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was recently sentenced to 18 months of probation after a 2024 incident at a Starbucks where the NFL sack artist touted a firearm towards another person.
To read more from his case on Maricopa County's official site, you can click here.
“I’m just ready to get on with my life,” Suggs told the judge. “This has been hanging over me for a year. It was a momentary bad decision. Just ready to get on with my life."
Video below from TMZ:
The judge did tell Suggs he could get the time cut in half if he does everything he's supposed to.
The conditions for probation include 100 hours of community service, anger management counseling and no consumption of alcohol. He also must get permission prior to leaving the state (h/t TMZ).
Suggs, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is arguably one of Arizona State's greatest players after attending Hamilton High School before committing to the Sun Devils.
Suggs racked up 139 total career sacks, 5.5 of which came with Suggs' lone stint with Arizona in 2019, where he played 13 games before a mutual release was agreed upon. Suggs later joined the Kansas City Chiefs and won a Super Bowl, the second of his career.
Suggs spent the first 16 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, where he also won a Super Bowl on top of earning Defensive Player of the Year honors along with All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods to his resume. He is part of the Ravens' Ring of Honor.
Suggs could face prison time if he violates the conditions of his probation.