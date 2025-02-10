Former Cardinals WR Finds End Zone in Super Bowl 59
It wasn't a bad night for former Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday, though it was one to forget for the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans.
The former Cardinals wide receiver saw himself in the end zone twice during Super Bowl 59 - one for a touchdown, and one for a two-point conversion.
The veteran wideout only recorded two receptions for 18 yards, but hauled in a seven-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. One drive later, he snagged a bullet of a pass to add a two-point conversion.
Unfortunately for Hopkins and the rest of his squad, the Chiefs were the victims of a 40-22 beatdown at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, in which Kansas City at one point trailed 40-6.
Hopkins, 32, came over to the Chiefs in a trade with the Tennessee Titans mid-season, and posted 437 yards and four touchdowns with Kansas City in the regular season.
The trade netted Tennessee a conditional fifth-round draft pick - which becomes a fourth-rounder if Kansas City makes the Super Bowl and Hopkins plays 60% of snaps.
The veteran amassed 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons with the Cardinals, including a famous game-winner on a hail mary from quarterback Kyler Murray.
Hopkins spoke briefly about his time in Arizona earlier this week, noting that the now-dubbed "Hail Murray" was special, but not as special as his opportunity to compete for Super Bowls with the Chiefs.
"The hail mary was dope, but I'm not playing for a Super Bowl in Arizona, I'm playing for something meaningful here. And so I think my favorite catch is my first touchdown here [in Kansas City]," Hopkins said.
Certainly, Hopkins still has serious ball skills, and made his presence known in the end zone on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they'll go home empty-handed.
Former Cardinals receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown also recorded two receptions for 15 yards, though he was held out of the end zone.
Hopkins will be a free agent this off-season.