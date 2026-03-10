Cardinals Signing Potential New Starting Offensive Tackle

The Arizona Cardinals may have their fill-in starting right tackle.

With Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum departing for free agency, the Cardinals are bringing on Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Matt Pryor on a one-year deal according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

The #AZCardinals have agreed to terms with veteran OL Matt Pryor on a one-year deal, source says. Headed to the desert after a one-year return engagement with the #Eagles, who drafted him in 2018. pic.twitter.com/G0Z3nu57gx — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2026

Pryor first entered the league as a sixth-round pick in 2018 and has played for all of the Eagles (2019-20, 2025), Indianapolis Colts (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2023) and Chicago Bears (2024) through his first seven years in the league.

Pryor has started 40 of the 109 games he's played and started just one game last season while previously starting 15 for Chicago in 2024, which was the most games he's started in his career.

Pryor, last season alone, took snaps at left tackle, left guard, right guard and right tackle. Majority of his career snaps have come at either left tackle, right tackle or right guard depending on where he's at.

Versatility has been a key part of any Cardinals offensive lineman signed under general manager Monti Ossenfort, and that's clearly the case here.

Right now, due to lack of depth, Pryor looks poised to be the current starter at right tackle ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Cardinals could use either the No. 3 or 34 pick to upgrade the position as well.

Arizona continues to bulk up their offensive line after spending money on guard Isaac Seumalo yesterday, and they shouldn't be done, either.

Left guard, right guard and right tackle were the massive spots needed to be upgraded by Arizona moving into this offseason. While Pryor's exact spot when the dust settles is to be determined, the Cardinals get themselves another Swiss Army Knife on the second day of free agency.

Pryor is listed at 6-7 and 332 pounds. He just turned 31-years-old back in December.

It's notable Pryor has played a handful of special teams snaps at every spot he's been at as well, which could come in handy when deciding if he'll ultimately earn a roster spot or not when training camp rolls around.

Ideally the Cardinals are able to find a stronger replacement and utilize Pryor in the same role Beachum had previously, which is a swing veteran used in emergencies.

However, Arizona covers their bases here and snags a big-bodied presence to act as a band-aid while other options are potentially sought out. This won't make headlines or sell jerseys, but considering where depth is for the Cardinals' line, this isn't a bad move by any means.