Former Teammates Praise Arizona Cardinals Star OLB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals saw their biggest free agent signing in outside linebacker Josh Sweat land on the NFL Top 100 list (at No. 95 - which you can read more about here).
Sweat, who inked a four-year, $76.4 million contract this offseason to emerge as Arizona's premier pass rusher, was a force with his former team in the Philadelphia Eagles.
Most notably, Sweat brought down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 2.5 times en route to a Super Bowl ring.
Sweat's former teammates had nothing but glowing reviews when interviewed for the NFL's Top 100 list:
Former Teammates Gush Over Arizona Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat
Zack Baun: "Shoutout to Sweat for helping me get that pick in the Super Bowl, I appreciate that. ... Dominant performance. Dominant. ... He's kind of lanky and he's got a bunch of different moves but he doesn't telepath what move he's going to do. He can hit you with power, the long arm, he can swipe hands, spin move."
Lane Johnson: "Going into the game I think they (Kansas City} wanted to set the tone early and it was just a disruptive game for our defense. I don't feel like there was many times where Mahomes had a whole lot of time to set his feet and throw. He was always - somebody was either on him or in his face. ... Not only does he set the run, tremendous at setting the run but he's got a consistent way of just creating disruptions. ... The sacks are there and sometimes he doesn't get the credit he deserves but he's a guy that's consistently disruptive. Extremely fast."
Cooper DeJean: "Josh Sweat? I'd say dominant. ... He played a big role for us all year long. Just the way he's able to rush the edge and put pressure on the quarterback, veteran guy. He's been doing it for a little while."
Will Shipley: "He always brings it to the table. ... He takes two guys, whether it's a tackle and a guard or a running back having a chip on his way out. You got to put two guys on Sweat because if you don't he's going to find his way to the quarterback. You can count on Sweaty to bring a pass rush. That quarterback's got no chance ... His third and long, you can almost just count on Sweaty either getting a pressure or a sack. That's always a good thing to have."