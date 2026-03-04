Ex-Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Way Too Low in NFL Free Agent Rankings

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to move into the 2026 offseason without Kyler Murray on their roster.

While the logistics are still being worked out, March 11 - the first official day of the 2026 league year — will see Murray officially depart for free agency. After seven years under center in the desert, Arizona decides to part ways with the former No. 1 overall pick.

For the first time in his career, Murray will hit the open market. While most expect him to be one of the more coveted free agents available next week, ESPN doesn't quite agree.

Kyler Murray Ranked as Second-Best Available Free Agent QB

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammates before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murray ranked as ESPN's 17th best overall free agent player, which seems fair with some young and promising names ahead of him.

Perhaps the most interesting decision was to place Malik Willis (14th overall) ahead of Murray.

The discourse on Murray and Willis couldn't be more different, though both offer potential.

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and discussions around him center on his consistency as a passer whereas talks on Willis mainly focus on his limited sample size as a starter.

"Murray, who played in only five games last season due to a foot injury, is expected to be released by the Cardinals at the start of the league year," said ESPN's Matt Bowen. "When healthy, Murray has the talent to produce in a system that maximizes his dual-threat ability, and he should draw strong interest as a free agent. In seven seasons with Arizona, he threw for 121 touchdowns and rushed for 3,193 yards."

Murray is much more of a proven commodity and is a better athlete than Willis at the quarterback position. It's understandable Willis is two years younger and has a bigger frame, though there's not much else that greatly separates the respective passers.

Just in terms of overall body of work, Murray should be ahead of Willis.

While the Cardinals are parting with Murray, they're highly anticipated to be in the hunt for Willis — who could reportedly land a contract near $30 million per season.

That might be a bit rich for Arizona, though if they're desperate enough, they could play ball.

"With his dual-threat traits and positive signs of development in Green Bay, Willis is one of the top quarterbacks in free agency. In four appearances (one start) last season, Willis completed 85.7% of his throws, rushed for 123 yards and scored four touchdowns. He'll be signed to start somewhere this March," Bowen said of Willis.

Depending on what Arizona does with Murray's release, their salary cap situation could look a bit different.

The Cardinals, before Murray's release, are at a projected $30.7 million in cap space. A few notable moves could push that figure up by around $25 million this offseason.