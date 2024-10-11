Injury Report: Packers, Cardinals Stars Questionable
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers are both listing star players questionable for their Week 6 battle.
For the Cardinals, Zay Jones (hamstring) and Darius Robinson (calf) were previously ruled out by Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Neither have played for the Cardinals this season as Robinson has been on injured reserve while Jones was serving a five-game suspension.
Four players are questionable for the Cardinals: Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), Christian Jones (ankle), Matt Prater (knee) and Garrett Williams (groin).
Williams, Jones and Prater all missed last week while Beachum has been on the injury report with his hamstring for weeks.
Isaiah Adams (thumb), Evan Brown (hamstring), Jesse Luketa (shoulder) and Bilal Nichols (finger) were all previously listed on the injury report but are good to go.
For Green Bay, Luke Musgrave (ankle) was placed on injured reserve while Devonte Wyatt (ankle) was ruled out.
The Packers have five players questionable ahead of Sunday: Jaire Alexander (groin), Jordan Morgan (shoulder), Arron Mosby (shoulder), Rasheed Walker (knee) and Christian Watson (ankle).
All of the following players for Green Bay previously were listed on the injury report but are good to go:
Zayne Anderson (elbow), Kenny Clark (toe), Edgerrin Cooper (hip), Jonathan Ford (calf), Elgton Jenkins (knee), Tucker Kraft (groin), Zach Tom (shoulder) and Carrington Valentine (ankle).
Both teams are permitted to elevate two players from their practice squad on Saturday.
Official inactives must be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff at Lambeau Field.