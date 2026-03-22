3 Arizona Cardinals Who Definitely Aren't Returning in 2026

The Arizona Cardinals are well past the opening period of free agency with majority of their moves behind them.

Arizona's one of four teams in the NFL to have 76 or more players under contract to this point of the offseason. With seven projected picks arriving via the draft, there's not a ton of wiggle room left on Arizona's 90-man roster entering training camp/preseason.

While some returns are still possible, it feels as if these three players are long gone from the organization entering 2026.

*Note: These are players that had their contracts run out with Arizona as opposed to being cut*

Zay Jones

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones (17) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Both Jones and fellow slot receiver Greg Dortch hit free agency this offseason with little expectation of being brought back, which was only further amplified with the Cardinals' signing of Kendrick Bourne and Dortch's recent departure for Detroit.

Jones was brought in under previous head coach Jonathan Gannon but never truly got going in Arizona. He served as a player who could align at either slot or boundary receiver and did have size, though the writing was on the wall as soon as Bourne was brought in.

It's not completely out of question for Jones' return, though he'll likely want to get a fresh start elsewhere.

Kelvin Beachum

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals and Kelvin Beachum have been a solid pairing the last few years. Beachum, nearing retirement, has provided Arizona with strong swing tackle services the last few years. And quite honestly, he's filled in admirably.

Yet Arizona's introduction of Matt Pryor, Elijah Wilkinson and Oli Udoh spells the end of Beachum, as all of the three are essentially guard/tackle depth for the Cardinals moving into next season.

Beachum was on the brink of hanging it up last offseason. Now, with his role supplemented with multiple bodies, it feels like his time in Arizona is done.

Michael Carter

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) walks on the field during practice beore the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Carter was never a bad running back in Arizona. Despite being buried in the depth chart, he never complained and often produced when given the opportunity.

However, the Cardinals' running back room is indeed crowded once again with fresh faces entering 2026, most notably projected starter Tyler Allgeier to pair with James Conner, Trey Benson and Bam Knight.

Carter's potential return to Arizona made sense under new head coach Mike LaFleur given their prior working experience with the New York Jets. However, there's just too many faces in the room for Carter to realistically want to return.