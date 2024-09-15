JJ Watt Reacts to Monster Start From Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has reversed the narrative surrounding his name rather quickly.
Last week, Harrison - taken with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft - caught one pass for four yards, which spurred a ton of debate on whether or not Harrison would live up to the hype.
Through one quarter in Week 2, Harrison made a handful of eye-popping plays to the tune of 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Future NFL Hall of Fame player J.J. Watt had something to say about it.
" thought everyone said Marvin Harrison Jr. was no good after his first ever game in the NFL?" he put on Twitter/X.
"130 yards and 2 TD in the first half today…"
The overreactions were hilarious after Harrison - who played just three preseason snaps - got his first taste of NFL action.
According to Cardinals' Mark Dalton, Harrison's 130 receiving yards on 4 catches with 2 TDs was the most 1st half receiving yards by a Cardinals rookie since Ernie Jones had 137 on 4 catches on 12/10/88 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"(I was) thinking a lot," Harrison said following his debut.
"I was definitely thinking a lot out there and I think that'll come with reps, thinking less and just going out there and playing. It'll definitely come with reps and it's something I'll get better at, but I definitely say I was thinking a lot out there."
Well - it looks like the rookie finally found his footing.