JJ Watt Reacts to Monster Start From Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals saw one of their top rookies impress, and JJ Watt had something to say.

Donnie Druin

Retired Arizona Cardinal J.J. Watt speaks with the press during the 19th annual Pat's Run outside Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on April 15, 2023. Running Pat S Run J J Watt
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has reversed the narrative surrounding his name rather quickly.

Last week, Harrison - taken with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft - caught one pass for four yards, which spurred a ton of debate on whether or not Harrison would live up to the hype.

Through one quarter in Week 2, Harrison made a handful of eye-popping plays to the tune of 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Future NFL Hall of Fame player J.J. Watt had something to say about it.

" thought everyone said Marvin Harrison Jr. was no good after his first ever game in the NFL?" he put on Twitter/X.

"130 yards and 2 TD in the first half today…"

The overreactions were hilarious after Harrison - who played just three preseason snaps - got his first taste of NFL action.

According to Cardinals' Mark Dalton, Harrison's 130 receiving yards on 4 catches with 2 TDs was the most 1st half receiving yards by a Cardinals rookie since Ernie Jones had 137 on 4 catches on 12/10/88 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"(I was) thinking a lot," Harrison said following his debut.

"I was definitely thinking a lot out there and I think that'll come with reps, thinking less and just going out there and playing. It'll definitely come with reps and it's something I'll get better at, but I definitely say I was thinking a lot out there."

Well - it looks like the rookie finally found his footing.

