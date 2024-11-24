Kyler Murray Pick-Six Flips Script in Cardinals vs Seahawks
ARIZONA -- Down 7-3 and facing a fourth-and-one in Seattle territory, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was looking to make a play.
He made the wrong one.
Murray's intended pass to Michael Wilson sailed over the second-year receiver's head and into the hands of Seahawks CB Coby Bryant, who caught the pass and ran 69 yards the other way for a pick six, pushing the Seahawks to a 13-3 lead in the second half.
It was an unusual play for Murray, who has done a great job of taking care of the ball this season entering Week 12, and a big reason why the Cardinals were 6-4 with the NFC West lead.
Murray had just three interceptions all year approaching this week.
This week in the preparation for Seattle, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon praised Murray's ability to protect the football:
“That he doesn't throw it to the other team. That just goes into decision making and accuracy. I think that is a huge stat," Gannon told reporters.
"I think we have three interceptions; I think we're second or third in the league right now of those takeaways through the air. That just goes into him being smart with the football. He knows that the ball is a winning stat and there's times that he probably wants to try to thread it a little bit but understands when to pick and choose his spots. I think he's done a phenomenal job with that and there're a lot of times throughout the game where you could say we like to put it in the quarterback's hands, and you trust him to make the right decision for that point in the game.
"This is something you can't do, and there's never typically times where I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I hated that decision.’ Look at the score, look at the down and distance, look at where the game is. He's phenomenal about knowing the bigger picture of what's going on and the why (behind) why (Offensive Coordinator) Drew's (Petzing’s) calling things. Since I've been here, we've talked about it. He knows he has to protect the football.
"Not to say that they don't happen because you want him to make plays too, but he's smart and he understands the value of the ball.”
We'll see how the Cardinals respond.