New Cardinals OLB Gets Honest After Trade
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals OLB Baron Browning is the latest addition to the team's roster after landing in the desert via trade with the Denver Broncos on Monday.
Browning, who missed four games to start the year with a foot injury, fell down the ranks of Denver's pass rush despite showing promise ahead of the season and was ultimately traded for a sixth-round pick.
He says he saw a trade coming.
"A little bit, yeah," Browning told reporters when asked if he was expected to land with a new team ahead of the trade deadline.
"I think so, yeah. But obviously I feel like for me, I didn't want to be a distraction to my teammates, a distraction to my unit back in Denver. I was just ready for it to be done and just to get this fresh start, show what I can do. I know I'm a starter in this league and I know I can play at a high level so I'm just excited about the opportunity to do that here."
Browning - a third-round pick by Denver in the 2021 NFL Draft - totaled a combined 9.5 sacks and 28 pressures the last two seasons entering 2024.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon believes in his newest toy on the defensive side of the ball.
"When Denver drafted him that was for (former Broncos Head Coach) Vic (Fangio). They played him at inside and then he played outside as well a little bit. He’s been playing outside since (Broncos Head) Coach (Sean) Payton took over, but yeah, I like the versatility, and he plays with a high motor. He's got some pop and some twitch to him and some violence, so a good addition by (General Manager) Monti (Ossenfort)," said Gannon to reporters on Monday before again touching on the versatility.
"I think just some pieces for us, versatility. You see what (LB) Mack (Wilson Sr.) has done since he's been here has really made us a little more versatile. You could talk to offenses, but I would assume it's harder for those guys to prepare because you don't know what structures you're going to be in. He fits that kind of mold. We like versatile people and he’s had some good production and again, the character checked out, so that's a huge thing for us.”
Browning will certainly be needed along a Cardinals defense that has simply endured injury after injury along the front seven, losing names such as Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols, Dennis Gardeck and BJ Ojulari to injured reserve while first-round pick Darius Robinson has yet to play this season.
Though a six-sack performance in Week 9 catapulted their total on the year to 21, the Cardinals still rank near the bottom of the league in QB pressure percentage (18.6%) and hurry percentage (6%).
Browning did participate in Arizona's first practice today and should see snaps on Sunday when the Cardinals host the New York Jets.