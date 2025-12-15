3 Brutally Honest Takeaways After Cardinals' Latest Loss

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-11 on the 2025 season following their 40-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 15.

For the Cardinals, a bad season only got worse after their 11th loss in 12 games following a 2-0 start.

"We didn't do enough in all three phases. We got to play a little bit better here, complimentary football," coach Jonathan Gannon said after the loss.

"Any time we had chances to get some momentum back, one of the three phases kind of let us down. We can't dig a hole like that versus a good football team."

It was an ugly game in practically every facet, save for Trey McBride's outstanding day.

Three brutally honest takeaways from Sunday:

1. Let's Talk About Nick Rallis

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing catches a ton of slack and perhaps rightfully so, though criticism doesn't quite reach the same levels for defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Arizona's now surrendered their fourth game of 40+ points in the last six weeks, which set an unfortunate franchise record.

The Cardinals' defense is averaging 27.7 points allowed, which ranks sixth in the league for most points allowed per game. Their 351.1 average yards allowed is currently seventh-most.

That side of the ball doesn't seem to have answers for either the pass or ground game, and though injuries have certainly piled up, the Cardinals' strength of 2025 was supposed to rest under the watch of Rallis and Gannon.

Instead, it's turned into a weak point.

There's several questions rather than answers on this team, and while the offense deserves to be under the microscope -- let's start holding a massively underachieving defense in those conversations, too.

READ: Key Lessons From Cardinals vs Texans

2. Cardinals Need to Prioritize OL, Not RB

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) and defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) tackle Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There's been plenty of conversations surrounding the future of the Cardinals' running back position, and with so many injuries and uncertain, those are warranted.

Yet the glaring hole the Cardinals need to fill rests within the offensive line.

Yes, the Texans have the best defense in the league. And yes, the Cardinals had three backups along their starting five in the trenches.

It won't matter if the Cardinals have Emari Demercado or Barry Sanders in the backfield -- they simply won't be able to find balance and success until they upgrade the offensive line.

Evan Brown hasn't played up to par this season. We'll see what happens opposite of him at right guard while right tackle has no clear answer for the future currently on the team.

This isn't all about the rushing attack, either. The Cardinals' pass protection of Jacoby Brissett hasn't been up to par and their loss in Houston only made it clearer: The organization needs to make improving the trenches a top priority heading into 2026.

READ: The Good, Bad and Ugly From Cardinals' Season

3. Are Injuries Really a Legitimate Excuse?

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during practice before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have suffered from the injury bug practically more than any other team in the league entering Week 15, and only more players left dinged up out of NRG Stadium.

Is it bad luck? Poor coaching? Maybe it's a mix of both.

It's possible for the Cardinals to have been strung out to dry by injuries a little harsher than the rest of the league while Arizona also just isn't able to coach-up guys on the depth chart.

It's a truly tough balance, and that's why true Super Bowl contenders are able to push through a wave of injuries thanks to player acquisition, development, etc.

Maybe this isn't a takeaway from myself, personally, but more so a question posed to readers: Were injuries a true roadblock for this team in 2025?

That answer directly impacts jobs and status in the desert entering the offseason.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News