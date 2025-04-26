NFL Draft: Cardinals Select Ohio State CB
The Arizona Cardinals continue their strong 2025 NFL Draft class with the selection of Ohio State Buckeyes CB Denzel Burke with the 174th pick in the fifth round.
Arizona initially picked earlier in the round before executing a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, which allowed them to pick up a missing sixth-round pick.
Burke is just the latest Buckeye to head to the desert, following in the foot steps of fellow 2025 draftee Cody Simon and previous names such as Paris Johnson Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Cardinals drafted Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the second round but continue to add to a pretty full secondary room.
Burke started over 50 games for Ohio State during his college career and was a big part of their national championship push this past season.
His NFL.com scouting profile reads as follows:
"Productive four-year starter with the ability to press and navigate zone coverages. Burke possesses NFL size and strength to slow and control the release from press. His coverage movements are smooth, but he’s not always instinctive or natural in man coverage. Burke struggles with change of direction as a pattern-matcher and lacks the closing burst to make up for it. He’s capable from zone but needs to prioritize the ball over the man when breaking on the throw. He’s fierce in run support and tackles with good technique to stop ball-carriers. Burke fits as a downhill zone corner with special-teams ability."
This very well could spell the end for Sean Murphy-Bunting or Kei'Trel Clark in the desert, especially if Burke can prove himself as a solid special teams contributor during training camp.
The Cardinals are slated to have two picks left in the draft.