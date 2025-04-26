Cardinals Trade With Cowboys in NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- With the Arizona Cardinals missing one of their original 2025 NFL Draft picks, many had pegged general manager Monti Ossenfort - notorious for trading in each of his prior two drafts - to wheel and deal at some point.
It finally happened.
The Cardinals traded the 152nd pick in the fifth round to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for pick 174 (still in the fifth) and pick 211 (sixth round).
Arizona was missing their original sixth-round pick due to the Baron Browning trade with the Denver Broncos last season.
Dallas - who picked three slots earlier - traded back up for Florida LB Shemar James.
The Cardinals thus far have drafted Walter Nolen, Will Johnson, Jordan Burch and Cody Simon.
After a strong Day 2 of the draft, Ossenfort said the Cardinals had trade offers on both picks before ultimately staying:
“Just finished up the third round. A pretty calm night. We sat there at pick 47. We had an offer there to drop back and pick something up, but we’re really excited to pick (CB) Will (Johnson) there. A guy we did a lot of work on," Ossenfort said.
"We've been watching him for a couple years. Played in a great conference, in the Big 10. He went up against some really good receivers. Productive on the ball, and excited for what he can bring. Then went to 78 in the third round there and kind of a similar situation. We had an opportunity to drop back and pick up a later pick but (he was) another guy that we had done a lot of work on in Jordan Burch out of Oregon. Kind of a unique guy. Big for an outside linebacker (and has) size, length. He doesn't actually look like an outside linebacker.
"Looks more like an interior player, but has some unique athleticism and had a productive year this year at Oregon. We didn't move around at all today and we’re excited to add two good players to the defense. (We'll) go into tomorrow with three more picks, so that's kind of where we're at."
Positions the Cardinals could target include wide receiver, offensive tackle and offensive guard to finish the draft.