No Extra Draft Picks Projected for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals aren't projected to receive any compensatory picks for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, according to OverTheCap.com's estimates.
Compensatory picks are awarded to teams that essentially lose more free agents than they gain. Depending on variables such as the size of contract and performance of the player lost, teams can net as much as a third-round pick in the formula.
The Cardinals gained a lot more than they lost in the prior offseason:
In total, OverTheCap is projecting 31 total compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft, with two (Minnesota after losing Kirk Cousins and Miami after losing Robert Hunt) third-round picks being awarded.
The Las Vegas Raiders are projected to gain a sixth-round pick after the Cardinals signed free agent DL Bilal Nichols to a three-year, $21 million contract last offseason. He played just six games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
More from OverTheCap on the process:
"This draft, I am projecting that there will be 31 regular compensatory picks generated from the typical netting process. However, exactly 32 picks must be awarded under typical circumstances. To get to this number, the formula will award additional supplementary comp picks in the order of what would be the 8th round.
"This draft, the Titans, Browns, and Giants finished tied for the worst win-loss records in the league. The order of their picks in each round alternates; by the time the rotation makes it to the 8th round, Cleveland would be first in order, thus it is projected to get the Mr. Irrelevant pick. If additional supplemental comp picks are needed, the next one would be awarded to the Giants, and then the Titans.
"In recent seasons, the NFL Management Council has released the list of compensatory picks the week before the start of the new league year, which this season is March 12. Although it could hypothetically be released at any time after the Super Bowl, it is most likely to be released sometime between March 3 and 7."
The Cardinals own their original picks in the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.