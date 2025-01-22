Should Cardinals Really Pursue Haason Reddick?
Perhaps no name has been linked more to the Arizona Cardinals over the last 6-8 months than pass rusher Haason Reddick. The former Cardinal was moved in the 2024 offseason from the Eagles to the Jets due to unresolved contract discussions, and it didn't get fixed with Gang Green.
Ultimately, it resulted in Reddick sitting out games, and upon his return, he was a shell of himself. Trade talks started up as the Jets were trying to figure out what to do with a player who refused to play for them. Naturally, the Cardinals were at the forefront of the discussions given a dire need for pass rushers and a connection to Jonathan Gannon.
Ultimately, he didn't move and played a single season with the Jets.
Fans need to be asking themselves whether or not it's worth it to bring back the aging, disgruntled pass rusher - and if it's worth it knowing he could return to prominence.
Now, Reddick is an unrestricted free agent and his market will be an interesting one to see. Will he get what he believes he deserves? Or will he be stuck with another short-term deal?
No matter how it ends, Cardinals fans remain adamant that Reddick should return to the desert.
Let's play devil's advocate for both sides of the argument and come to a conclusion.
Pros to Signing Haason Reddick
Track record of good health
Reddick has missed just one game before 2024, which had far more to do with a contract holdout than anything else. It's rare to see NFL players maintain such good health over an extended period, especially edge rushers who are absorbing and forcing contact on every snap.
History of proven success
Reddick has compiled 59 career sacks in eight pro seasons. After a move full-time to edge rusher in 2019, Reddick posted four-straight seasons with double-digit sacks, including a career-best 16 in 2022 with the Eagles. By the way, that season was under Gannon. Perhaps they could recapture that magic in the desert?
Although he is coming off a one-sack season, I think that has far more to do with himself than his play (more on that later).
There's a great chance he remains the same guy and can return to an 8+ sack player or better.
Potential contract value
With Reddick fresh off a bad season by all accounts, even if it was self-imposed, it's unlikely he will command a massive contract this offseason. There are other factors to consider such as his age, too.
This doesn't mean Reddick will be dirt cheap or sign a veteran deal, but he's highly unlikely to reset the edge rusher market or even compare similarly to others.
Cons to Signing Haason Reddick
Age
Reddick is over the dreaded age-30 mark in his career and turns 31 a few weeks into the 2025 season. Granted, pass rushers aren't affected as much as other positions, such as running back, but the barrier seems to stand the test of time.
His perceived self-worth
Part of Reddick's problems in 2024 was his holdout for a contract extension. I always applaud players for fighting for themselves and their self-worth... but he was flirting with that Le'Veon Bell territory of holding out the entire season. By the time he returned in late October, he was clearly affected by the time off and managed a single sack in 10 games.
I'm not saying that Reddick won't return to form, but I believe he will once again hold out for a serious contract... and if I were the Cardinals, I wouldn't want to invest serious coin in an aging player coming off his worst pro season.
One more quick note - I do NOT believe Reddick is a diva like some; I believe he is simply advocating for himself. I wish more players did what he does for going to battle for himself... just without literally sitting out games.
Verdict
I have been very vocal that I don't like the idea of signing Reddick in the past. His age, apparent decline, and what could be a difficult negotiation process are simply unattractive to me compared to other edge rushers set to hit the market. Even some guys could be on the trade block who I'd prefer.
With that being said, there are plenty of dots to connect here that would lead to a career rebound - none more so than a reunion with Gannon. And as you can see with more pros than cons, I could see a good situation here should the stars align... but I remain cautious.
At the end of the day, for the right price, I can get on board with the move. I have some stipulations, including the years and guarantees, but I trust Monti Ossenfort to figure all that out to benefit the team.
I'm not nearly against it as much as I was a few months ago, but I would need to be swayed to buy into it as a great investment.