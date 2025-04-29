Three Free Agents Cardinals Should Target After NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals added seven rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft. Overall, GM Monti Ossenfort did an objectively excellent job at targeting areas of need — DL, EDGE, CB, LB and others.
But that doesn't mean Arizona's roster can't be fully shored up with some external signings. There are still a few positions that could stand to add some reinforcements, even if they come in the form of somewhat cheap, veteran players.
There aren't many remaining free agents, but here are three that the Cardinals could take a look at in the coming weeks:
1: G Brandon Scherff
The Cardinals did add a guard in the draft in the form of Hayden Conner out of Texas, but their interior OL is anything but solidified.
Sure, the return of Evan Brown is a positive, and the Cardinals clearly expect big things out of 2024 draft pick Isaiah Adams, but they could stand to add a reliable interior OL.
Perhaps they'll look to bring back the rehabbing Will Hernandez, but veteran guard and five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff could fit that bill. He's not as dominant as his past self, but hasn't missed a game in three seasons, and didn't allow a sack in 2024.
He committed just two penalties and picked up a 74.7 pass blocking grade over 1,013 snaps this past season.
He'd be a cheap signing, and a steady veteran presence to help the younger guys like Adams and Conner.
2: LB Eric Kendricks
The Cardinals added a potential future starting off-ball MLB in Cody Simon this draft, but the LB corps in general is still quite thin. Ossenfort signed a pair of backups in Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker, but neither have much starting experience.
It would be benficial for Arizona to not throw Simon directly into the fire, and unless Davis-Gaither or Walker turn into surprise contributors, the Cardinals could use a veteran in that unit.
Kendricks picked up 88 tackles in 2024, and graded out well above average in both pass rushing ability and run defense. The Cardinals could use another steady run defender and a rotational piece in the middle of the field.
The 33-year-old veteran is projected just $4 million in free agency, and could be a good value signing in a limited role.
3: WR Elijah Moore
Moore hasn't graded out well in the past few seasons, but he also hasn't been in situations where he's played alongside multiple threats in the passing game. As a slot receiver, Moore brings speed, agility and middle-field maneuverability.
While Greg Dortch still figures to be the slot man, Moore could bring a bit of an added dynamic to an offense that still needs a true second option. Moore is able to play outside as well, and with Trey McBride and a year-two Marvin Harrison Jr. alongside him, could produce a decent amount while still fitting a more power-heavy offensive scheme.
He hasn't been injured, and his 538 yards in 2024 would have nearly matched Michael Wilson's 548. Though he feels like a seasoned veteran, Moore is still just 25 years old, and has never seemed to find a home in a functional offense. 2025 could be that year, if OC Drew Petzing and QB Kyler Murray are able to work out some of their inconsistencies.