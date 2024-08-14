Tyrann Mathieu Details Departure From Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals standout Tyrann Mathieu paid a visit with his New Orleans Saints last weekend to begin preseason action, a sort of homecoming for the previous fan-favorite.
Mathieu - drafted as a third-round pick in 2013 - spent just five seasons in Arizona despite signing a five-year, $62.5 million extension in 2016. He was released ahead of the 2018 season after refusing to take a paycut.
The Honey Badger has managed to carve out a lengthy career at the professional level, detailing his highs and lows in an excellent interview with SportsCasting's Kyle Odegard:
Bruce Arians had departed Arizona following the 2017 season, and in came Steve Wilks as his replacement.
Mathieu told Odegard he had a special relationship with Arians - though the same couldn't be said about Wilks, and that feeling was solidified during an offseason workout when the two paths crossed:
“I usually pick a car that’s more humble, but for some reason I brought the Rolls Royce that day, and it was probably the worst thing I could have done,” Mathieu told Odegard.
“Because as I’m hopping out of the car, Steve Wilks is getting out of his car, and he’s looking at my Rolls Royce like, ‘Ummm, you’re not about to be making that money anymore, son.’
“I just remember that exchange, and I’m like, ‘Well, I guess I got my answer about that.’ I don’t want to put words in his mouth and I can’t remember exactly what he said, but it was along the lines of, ‘You’ve made enough money. You’re good. You’re going to take this paycut.’ When I met him, he didn’t embrace me as a team leader, as a guy he wanted there.”
Mathieu said ahead of his release he received a call from then general manager Steve Keim:
“I always felt like me and Keim had a great relationship and I still believe that, even though I talk s— to him every now and then on Twitter. Me and that dude were always cool. I used to literally go to his house and sit on his couch," he said.
"So he was always pretty much straightforward with me. I remember he called me before it happened and he was like, ‘Man, my hands are tied.’ He didn’t really have to say anything else, because I understood what he meant.”
The financial difference was a few million dollars between the money Mathieu was due and where Arizona wanted him at - though the All-Pro safety told Odegard that perhaps a fresh start was best for both sides.
“I believe I was due to make $12 million that year, and they wanted to take three from me, so I’d probably have made like nine,” Mathieu said.
"At that point, the more I really sat and thought about it, I said, ‘Man, I may need a fresh start.’ Maybe I gave what I could give to the Cardinals, and maybe it’s time for me to go somewhere and see if I could be happy somewhere else.”
The rest has been history - Mathieu has since played for the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs (where he became a Super Bowl champion) and New Orleans as of 2022.
Despite the departure, Mathieu is still highly regarded here in the desert, and perhaps the new regime can make amends before the dust settles for good on his career.
Regardless, it's nice to see Mathieu still have positive feelings towards the organization that drafted him.